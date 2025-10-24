MP News: Ratlam In Indore Economic Hub To Power Regional Growth |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam has been included in the Indore Growth and Economic Hub identified by NITI Aayog, aiming to strengthen regional development. On Friday, a committee meeting was held at the Collector’s Office, under the leadership of Collector Misha Singh, to discuss the district’s development strategy and roadmap.

The state government had earlier requested NITI Aayog to prepare an economic plan to transform the Indore Economic Region—which includes Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Dhar, Khargone, Ratlam, Shajapur, and Khandwa—into a major growth hub. Following this, NITI Aayog held a video conference with district collectors from the Bhopal-Indore region to discuss their economic development plans.

During the meeting, collector Misha Singh presented Ratlam’s blueprint highlighting strategies for sustainable growth, investment promotion, and urban development. NITI Aayog has identified the Bhopal-Indore corridor as a key area for driving region-wide economic expansion. Officials emphasised coordinated efforts between districts to ensure inclusive growth and long-term benefits for the local population.

Ratlam an emerging industrial hub, says expert

Ratlam district is showing steady progress in industrial development, supported by strong road and rail connectivity that attracts investors, experts say. Industries such as food processing, spices, biotechnology, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and renewable energy have brought in over Rs 11,000 crore of investments, creating more than 15,000 job opportunities for locals.

A key initiative, the Mega Smart Industrial Park, is being developed across 1,482.84 hectares at a cost of Rs 468 crore. Officials believe this project will help Ratlam become one of the state’s important industrial centres.

Several major companies have already started investing in the district. Fujiyama Power System Limited plans to spend Rs 650 crore on solar panels and Li-ion batteries, creating 1,000 jobs. SRF Limited will invest Rs 7,000 crore in pharmaceuticals and agrochemical products, providing 1,500 jobs.

Bhilwara Energy Limited is investing Rs 1,200 crore in solar cell production. Additionally, 9M Care Limited, Dunlop World Private Limited, and Terra Forrest Naturals will invest over Rs 200 crore combined, generating more local employment.

Rajesh Rathore, Executive Director of MPIDC, said the government is supporting both large and small industries with subsidies, tax relief, and skill development programmes. Improved infrastructure and the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ policy are helping Ratlam grow faster as an industrial hub.