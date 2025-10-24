Indore News: Constable’s Passing Out Parade Held At BSF's Subsidiary Training Centre

Indore News: Constable’s Passing Out Parade Held At BSF STC | Anand Shivre

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Border Security Force’s Subsidiary Training Centre in Indore witnessed a proud and emotional moment on Friday, as the grand passing-out parade of Constable Batch No. 205 was held.

A total of 141 newly trained border guards took the oath of allegiance to the nation, marking the completion of their rigorous 44-week training. The parade, held at the centre’s parade ground, was conducted with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour.

The chief guest for the ceremony was Alok Kumar Singh, Inspector General of the Subsidiary Training Centre, BSF Indore. The event began with the new constables presenting a ceremonial salute to senior officials, including Second-in-Command (Training) Shailesh Kumar Mishra and Commandant (Chief Instructor) Bhalendu Trivedi.

Under the leadership of Parade Commander Constable Gore Keshav, the recruits took a solemn oath before the national flag, pledging to uphold the unity, integrity, and sovereignty of the Indian Constitution.

After the oath ceremony, the newly inducted constables showcased their discipline and talent through an impressive cultural performance. The programme featured a power-packed dumbbell show and a vibrant Bhangra dance that captivated the audience.

During their 44 weeks of intensive training, the recruits were taught a wide range of skills, including weapon handling, drill, physical training, field craft, map reading, war tactics, marksmanship, border surveillance, and counter-terrorism operations.

The training also emphasised personality development, leadership, and moral character building. Following their successful completion, these jawans will now be deployed across India’s borders and internal security regions to serve the nation.

The 141 recruits of Batch No 205 represent the diversity of India, coming from several states including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, and Punjab.

To honour outstanding performance during training, several recruits were felicitated by the chief guest. constable Kapil Chauhan received the award for overall best performance, while constable Sheikh Jubair was adjudged overall second. Constable Sebastian Mathew was awarded for best physical efficiency, constable Krishna Saini for best shooting, and constable Gore Keshav for best drill performance.