MP News: Integrated Economic Master Plan For Bhopal, Indore By Next Fiscal; NITI Aayog To Support State Government Under Growth Hub Initiative

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A target has been set to prepare an Integrated Economic Master Plan for Bhopal and Indore economic regions by the start of the next financial year. NITI Aayog will extend full support to the Madhya Pradesh government in the process.

Principal Economic Advisor Anna Roy shared this during a meeting held at Mantralaya on Thursday, which focused on giving new direction to the state’s economic progress. Roy led the NITI Aayog delegation.

During the meeting, the Growth Hub (G-Hub) initiative was formally launched. The initiative is a joint effort between NITI Aayog and state government aimed at creating a comprehensive, long-term development strategy for the Bhopal and Indore regions.

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain, who chaired the meeting, said that a well-planned economic framework would not only strengthen regional economies but also help control unplanned urban expansion.

Focus regions under first phase

The first phase of the Growth Hub will focus on the Bhopal Economic Region, covering Bhopal, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore and Narmadapuram, and the Indore Region, which includes Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Dhar, Khargone, Ratlam, Shajapur and Khandwa. An economic profile, primary project list and implementation roadmap will be prepared for both regions.

In the second phase, the plan will expand to include Jabalpur, Satna, Rewa, Sagar, and Gwalior regions.