MP News: 60-Year-Old Man Dies After Fighting Bulls Attack Him In Morena; CCTV Clip Surfaces

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A 60-year-old man died after a pair of fighting bulls attacked him at a busy market in Morena on Saturday. The victim was passing by on his bicycle when the aggressive cattle hit him.

CCTV footage of the incident has circulated, showing the man moving with his bicycle when two bulls fighting suddenly hit him, causing him to fall to the ground and die.

Watch the CCTV clip below :

The incident took place in Ambah town.

The deceased has been identified as Matadeen Sharma, around 60 years old. The accident took place near the Water Box area, where the bulls were engaged in a fight.

After the collision, Sharma fell unconscious on the roadside, and bystanders rushed to help him. They immediately called an ambulance, but it arrived after nearly half an hour, delaying urgent medical attention.

He was quickly taken to Ambah Civil Hospital, where doctors examined him and, unfortunately, declared him dead.

The delay and suddenness of the accident shocked nearby residents and onlookers.

The incident has created fear and anger among locals, who are now demanding strict control over stray cattle.

Councillor Jai Rajoria criticised the municipality for negligence, stating that the town lacks proper street lighting and stray animals are not being sent to shelters, leading to repeated accidents.