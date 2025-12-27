 MP News: 60-Year-Old Man Dies After Fighting Bulls Attack Him In Morena; CCTV Clip Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: 60-Year-Old Man Dies After Fighting Bulls Attack Him In Morena; CCTV Clip Surfaces

MP News: 60-Year-Old Man Dies After Fighting Bulls Attack Him In Morena; CCTV Clip Surfaces

A 60-year-old man, Matadeen Sharma, died in Ambah after being hit by a fighting bull while going to the market on his bicycle. CCTV footage shows him walking his bicycle when two bulls struck him, causing him to fall unconscious. He was taken to Ambah Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Locals demand action on stray cattle.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 01:04 PM IST
article-image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A 60-year-old man died after a pair of fighting bulls attacked him at a busy market in Morena on Saturday. The victim was passing by on his bicycle when the aggressive cattle hit him.

CCTV footage of the incident has circulated, showing the man moving with his bicycle when two bulls fighting suddenly hit him, causing him to fall to the ground and die.

Watch the CCTV clip below :

The incident took place in Ambah town.

FPJ Shorts
Naagin 7 Episode 1: Priyanka Chahar Choudhar, Namik Paul, Eisha Singh & More; Here's Who Is Playing What- Full Detail
Naagin 7 Episode 1: Priyanka Chahar Choudhar, Namik Paul, Eisha Singh & More; Here's Who Is Playing What- Full Detail
Is Leonardo DiCaprio Half-Indian? New Revelation About Actor's Stepmother Leaves Desi Fans Shocked
Is Leonardo DiCaprio Half-Indian? New Revelation About Actor's Stepmother Leaves Desi Fans Shocked
UP Government Makes Daily Newspaper Reading Mandatory In Schools To Boost Reading Habits And Curb Screen Time
UP Government Makes Daily Newspaper Reading Mandatory In Schools To Boost Reading Habits And Curb Screen Time
'Detergent, Urea, Refined Oil': Alleged Milk Adulteration Racket Busted In Mumbai's Andheri; Viral Video Reveals Shocking Details
'Detergent, Urea, Refined Oil': Alleged Milk Adulteration Racket Busted In Mumbai's Andheri; Viral Video Reveals Shocking Details

The deceased has been identified as Matadeen Sharma, around 60 years old. The accident took place near the Water Box area, where the bulls were engaged in a fight.

After the collision, Sharma fell unconscious on the roadside, and bystanders rushed to help him. They immediately called an ambulance, but it arrived after nearly half an hour, delaying urgent medical attention.

He was quickly taken to Ambah Civil Hospital, where doctors examined him and, unfortunately, declared him dead.

The delay and suddenness of the accident shocked nearby residents and onlookers.

Read Also
MP News: 30-Year-Old Body Found At Bageshwar Dham In Chhatarpur; Cause Of Death Under Probe
article-image

The incident has created fear and anger among locals, who are now demanding strict control over stray cattle.

Councillor Jai Rajoria criticised the municipality for negligence, stating that the town lacks proper street lighting and stray animals are not being sent to shelters, leading to repeated accidents.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Timber Market Second Time In A Month; 4 Workers Injured,...

Bhopal News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Timber Market Second Time In A Month; 4 Workers Injured,...

MP News: 60-Year-Old Man Dies After Fighting Bulls Attack Him In Morena; CCTV Clip Surfaces

MP News: 60-Year-Old Man Dies After Fighting Bulls Attack Him In Morena; CCTV Clip Surfaces

MP News: BJP Yuva Morcha Leader Runs Over 5, Kills 2 In Morena; Escapes From Custody -- VIDEO

MP News: BJP Yuva Morcha Leader Runs Over 5, Kills 2 In Morena; Escapes From Custody -- VIDEO

Bhopal News: Plates Of Radiant Warmers Crack; MPHCL Under Scanner

Bhopal News: Plates Of Radiant Warmers Crack; MPHCL Under Scanner

MP News: 30-Year-Old Body Found At Bageshwar Dham In Chhatarpur; Cause Of Death Under Probe

MP News: 30-Year-Old Body Found At Bageshwar Dham In Chhatarpur; Cause Of Death Under Probe