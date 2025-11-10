‘59kg Biryani Ka Lalach Do...’: Netizens Troll Pakistan Wicketkeeper-Batter Azam Khan Over His Mark Wood Bouncer Confession

Image: X

A video of Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan has gone viral, where he recalls a face-off with England pacer Mark Wood during the 2024 T20I series. Speaking on a podcast, Azam opened up about the brutal bouncer from Wood at The Oval that left him shaken. Netizens were quick to troll the cricketer over his confession.

Fans react to Azam Khan’s comment

Azam Khan recalls Mark Wood's bouncer

The incident took place in the fourth T20I, when Pakistan were 84 for 4 after a top-order collapse. Walking in to steady the innings, Azam vividly remembered his first few moments at the crease.

“Mark Wood ne mujhe pehla bouncer mara. I left it. I was like, ha theek hain. Matlab sahi hain. Humare yaha bhi 150 wale bowler hain,” recollected Azam. (When Mark Wood bowled the first bouncer, I left it. I was like, alright, we have 150 kph bowlers in Pakistan too.)

But it was the second delivery that left him stunned. “When he bowled me that second bouncer. I was like, woah, yeh matlab kya hua hain mere saath? Like meri zindagi na ekdum ruk gayi, bhai ye mere saath kya hua hain?” said Azam Khan. (When he bowled me that second bouncer, I was like, what has happened to me. My life just paused for a second, and I thought about what had just happened to me.)

The blow brushed his gloves, injuring his pinky finger. Choosing honesty over review, Azam walked off facing taunts from sections of the Oval crowd as he made his way back.

That day only got tougher. Azam dropped a couple of catches and, as he revealed, broke down on the ground with teammate Shadab Khan comforting hima moment that still haunts him. After the match, which Pakistan lost by seven wickets, Azam was subjected to relentless online abuse, compounding his struggles.