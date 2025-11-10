 IPL 2026 Trade: Rajasthan Royals Eye Matheesha Pathirana Over Sam Curran In Sanju Samson CSK Deal; Says Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIPL 2026 Trade: Rajasthan Royals Eye Matheesha Pathirana Over Sam Curran In Sanju Samson CSK Deal; Says Report

IPL 2026 Trade: Rajasthan Royals Eye Matheesha Pathirana Over Sam Curran In Sanju Samson CSK Deal; Says Report

CSK are unwilling to release Pathirana, who is seen as a long-term prospect capable of taking on a more prominent role at the franchise.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 09:15 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

In what could become one of the most high-profile trade deals in IPL history, discussions between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have intensified over the future of Sanju Samson. According to reports, two of the three players being discussed in the deal are nearly confirmed, with Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran emerging as CSK’s trade offers.

The Indian Express reported that while Rajasthan are open to negotiations around Samson’s move, they remain unsatisfied with the proposed inclusion of Curran and have instead shown interest in Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana. However, CSK are unwilling to release Pathirana, who is seen as a long-term prospect capable of taking on a more prominent role at the franchise.

Ravindra Jadeja to reunite with Rajasthan Royals

After expressing desire to end a seven-year stint with the Royals ahead of December’s mini-auction, Rajasthan approached CSK to explore a possible trade. Initial conversations between the two franchises collapsed when Chennai made it clear that they would not release any key players. But recent developments have reignited talks, with CSK now showing willingness to part ways with Jadeja and Curran in exchange for Samson.

FPJ Shorts
Bihar Polls Phase 2: India–Nepal Border Points Closed For 72 Hours; Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh Lead Final Rallies
Bihar Polls Phase 2: India–Nepal Border Points Closed For 72 Hours; Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh Lead Final Rallies
Viral Video Shows Dangerous Bike Stunts Performed At Khandala Ghat; Spark Safety Concerns On Old Mumbai-Pune Highway
Viral Video Shows Dangerous Bike Stunts Performed At Khandala Ghat; Spark Safety Concerns On Old Mumbai-Pune Highway
BBC Chiefs Quit After Donald Trump's Documentary Row Over Edited Speech From Day Of Capitol Hill Attack
BBC Chiefs Quit After Donald Trump's Documentary Row Over Edited Speech From Day Of Capitol Hill Attack
Consumer Connect: Why Buying Flats In Redevelopment Projects Can Be Risky
Consumer Connect: Why Buying Flats In Redevelopment Projects Can Be Risky

The report further claims that before Jadeja’s inclusion in the deal, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, head coach Stephen Fleming, and former skipper MS Dhoni held in-depth discussions with the senior all-rounder about a potential move. Only after Jadeja expressed his openness to a transfer did the negotiations gain momentum.

While Rajasthan remain firm on securing a valuable Indian spinner and reportedly pushed for Jadeja and Shivam Dube, Chennai refused to entertain Dube’s exit. Instead, it proposed Curran as the secondary trade option.

What would a Jadeja trade bring to the table for Rajasthan Royals?

 In the 36-year-old, the Royals get a gun left-arm spinner, a terrific fielder and a solid middle order batter. Last season, Royals relied on the Sri Lankan duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana in the spin department. That move backfired as the 2008 champions struggled for majority of the campaign. In Jadeja, they acquire a bank of 4 overs, allowing them to use an extra overseas spot to strengthen other key areas of the team. Royals had only one all-rounder in Hasaranga for IPL 2025, thus Jadeja would be a key acquisition in terms of balance.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IPL 2026 Trade: Rajasthan Royals Eye Matheesha Pathirana Over Sam Curran In Sanju Samson CSK Deal;...

IPL 2026 Trade: Rajasthan Royals Eye Matheesha Pathirana Over Sam Curran In Sanju Samson CSK Deal;...

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill Alongwith Gautam Gambhir Arrive In Kolkata From Brisbane For The...

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill Alongwith Gautam Gambhir Arrive In Kolkata From Brisbane For The...

Sportvot x FPJ: Gujarat Boys Handball League 2025 Concluded In Spectacular Fashion

Sportvot x FPJ: Gujarat Boys Handball League 2025 Concluded In Spectacular Fashion

Pakistan Crowned Champions Of Hong Kong Sixes 2025

Pakistan Crowned Champions Of Hong Kong Sixes 2025

'It's Hard To Digest...': Former South African Player Jonty Rhodes Expresses Concern Over Delhi's...

'It's Hard To Digest...': Former South African Player Jonty Rhodes Expresses Concern Over Delhi's...