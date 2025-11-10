IPL 2026 Trade: Rajasthan Royals Eye Matheesha Pathirana Over Sam Curran In Sanju Samson CSK Deal; Says Report

Image: X

In what could become one of the most high-profile trade deals in IPL history, discussions between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have intensified over the future of Sanju Samson. According to reports, two of the three players being discussed in the deal are nearly confirmed, with Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran emerging as CSK’s trade offers.

The Indian Express reported that while Rajasthan are open to negotiations around Samson’s move, they remain unsatisfied with the proposed inclusion of Curran and have instead shown interest in Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana. However, CSK are unwilling to release Pathirana, who is seen as a long-term prospect capable of taking on a more prominent role at the franchise.

Ravindra Jadeja to reunite with Rajasthan Royals

After expressing desire to end a seven-year stint with the Royals ahead of December’s mini-auction, Rajasthan approached CSK to explore a possible trade. Initial conversations between the two franchises collapsed when Chennai made it clear that they would not release any key players. But recent developments have reignited talks, with CSK now showing willingness to part ways with Jadeja and Curran in exchange for Samson.

The report further claims that before Jadeja’s inclusion in the deal, CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, head coach Stephen Fleming, and former skipper MS Dhoni held in-depth discussions with the senior all-rounder about a potential move. Only after Jadeja expressed his openness to a transfer did the negotiations gain momentum.

While Rajasthan remain firm on securing a valuable Indian spinner and reportedly pushed for Jadeja and Shivam Dube, Chennai refused to entertain Dube’s exit. Instead, it proposed Curran as the secondary trade option.

What would a Jadeja trade bring to the table for Rajasthan Royals?

In the 36-year-old, the Royals get a gun left-arm spinner, a terrific fielder and a solid middle order batter. Last season, Royals relied on the Sri Lankan duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana in the spin department. That move backfired as the 2008 champions struggled for majority of the campaign. In Jadeja, they acquire a bank of 4 overs, allowing them to use an extra overseas spot to strengthen other key areas of the team. Royals had only one all-rounder in Hasaranga for IPL 2025, thus Jadeja would be a key acquisition in terms of balance.