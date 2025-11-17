 Rajasthan News: Govt Teacher In Jaipur Ends Life, Blames Officials For Excessive SIR Work
Rajasthan News: Govt Teacher In Jaipur Ends Life, Blames Officials For Excessive SIR Work

Saurabh PandeyUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Jaipur: A government teacher working as a Booth Level Officer (BLO) officer committed suicide by jumping in front of a train in Jaipur on Sunday. The suitable note recovered from the BLO allegedly states that officials were harassing him with work pressure related to Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and threatening to suspend him.

The incident occurred near a railway crossing in the Bindayaka police station area early morning on Sunday. Based on the suicide note, police have registered a case of abetment to suicide and initiated an investigation.

According to police, the deceased, identified as Mukesh Kumar Jangid (48), a resident of Dharampura, Kalwad, was a teacher at the Government School, Narikabas. He was serving as posted as a BLO in Dharampura, Part No. 175, Jhotwara Assembly constituency.

His brother, Gajanand, said that Mukesh had left home on his motorcycle shortly before the incident. Gajanand claimed to have found his brother's suicide note, in which he allegedly wrote that he was stressed due to SIR duties and that his supervisor was pressuring him and threatening suspension. He further noted that his brother was on good terms with his family.

article-image

The deputy district election officer of Jaipur, Megharaj Meena, said that Mukesh was one of the best BLOs, serving for eleven years. No punitive action was ever taken against him. Nevertheless, if any allegations come to light, a separate investigation will be conducted.

Earlier, around 200 BLOs protested in Jhunjhunu a couple of days ago, accusing the officers of setting up impossible targets of uploading forms and threatening suspension for not meeting the target.

