'3 Passports, Shifting Identities': Fresh Revelations Deepen Probe Into Dr Shaheen’s Terror Links

Lucknow: New revelations about multiple passports and shifting personal details have intensified the investigation into Dr Shaheen, an alleged key member of the Jaish-e-Mohammed’s Faridabad module. Officials now believe she used three different passports with three different addresses and guardians to travel abroad, including visits to Pakistan, raising serious questions about the extent of her network.

Investigators said one passport is registered to GSVM Medical College in Kanpur, another carries a Lucknow address and the third lists a Faridabad address. The guardian names also differ. In one document she named her father, in another her husband and in the most recent passport she listed her brother, Dr Parvez Ansari, who has also been arrested in the Delhi blast case.

The latest passport uses the address of Integral University in Lucknow, where Parvez worked. This has led agencies to extend their probe from Kanpur’s GSVM Medical College to the Integral University campus. Officials are now collecting and verifying all documents related to Parvez and his association with the institution.

Investigating teams are also examining Dr Shaheen’s travels. Preliminary checks reveal that she visited Pakistan at least three times and travelled to other countries six times using different passports. Records show she travelled to Thailand after resigning from GSVM Medical College in 2013. Her brother Parvez lived in the Maldives for three years until 2021, a period also being scrutinised for possible links to the module’s activities.

The arrest of the siblings and the recovery of explosives in Faridabad have put GSVM Medical College under closer security watch. Agencies have identified a few doctors at the college whose lifestyle and behaviour have changed noticeably in recent years. Officials confirm that two to three doctors, both men and women, are being examined.

The probe is mapping their travel details, events they attended, people they met and visitors they received. Investigators said these doctors were previously socially active but have recently withdrawn from interactions and altered their behaviour and attire. Agencies suspect such changes could indicate external influence, prompting deeper checks.

The multi-state investigation continues as agencies track how the alleged module embedded itself within medical and educational institutions and built a network spanning several cities