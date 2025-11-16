Delhi Car Blast: Agencies Trace 7 Bank Accounts Linked To Dr Shaheen Across 3 Cities

Dr. Shaheen Shahid |

Kanpur: Security agencies have traced seven bank accounts linked to Dr Shaheen, including three in Kanpur, two in Lucknow and two in Delhi. Teams are examining the transactions to identify individuals who deposited or withdrew money. Officials said that establishing the financial trail could lead to major breakthroughs.

Investigators are also gathering details of how many times she visited GSVM Medical College between January and October 2025, the people she met and the places where she stayed.

Agencies have widened their search to identify those who may have provided financial support to the organisation she is suspected to be part of. According to officials, Dr Shaheen lived in Kanpur and nearby districts for several years before joining the network. Her prolonged presence in the region suggests she may have developed contacts who contributed funds to the outfit. She previously studied medicine in Prayagraj, and investigators are now compiling information about her former classmates from that period.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

At GSVM Medical College, Dr Shaheen served as the head of the pharmacology department. Colleagues said she worked like any other faculty member, rarely took leave and often brought her child to the hospital. She lived in the L Block quarters on campus and would tell colleagues that she had no one at home to look after the child. She maintained cordial relations with women colleagues, and very few were aware that she had taken a divorce.

Her disappearance dates back to December 2013, when she handed over charge to a colleague and said she would return on 4 January 2014. She never returned. Colleagues tried calling her but failed to reach her. Official letters were sent repeatedly but no reply came. In 2016, the principal sent two employees to her registered address, only to find it was incorrect. After years of no communication, she was dismissed in 2021. Her name resurfaced after she was linked to the Delhi blast investigation.

Investigators confirmed that she had taken a khula from her husband, Dr Jafar Hayat, in Lucknow’s Nadwa. Dr Hayat said khula is a right given to Muslim women to separate from their husbands. He said she attended the proceedings with her family and he was called later to complete the process.

The case has opened older files at GSVM Medical College, where seven other doctors had disappeared in a similar manner and were later dismissed. Three doctors from the surgery department are among them, and some are now working in nearby districts. Records show that after Shaheen’s disappearance, doctors from physiology, anatomy, medicine and surgery departments also went missing over the next few years.

They failed to respond to notices and were eventually terminated. Agencies are now reviewing their past behaviour, their last known locations and the correspondence leading to their dismissal. They are also tracing the people these doctors were in contact with.

To identify possible links, agencies are scrutinising NGOs that conducted health camps in sensitive areas. Their funding patterns and bank accounts are being verified. Kashmiri vendors who come to the city to sell warm clothes and dry fruits are also under watch, especially the 31 individuals who live in sensitive localities on rented accommodation.

Investigators say Shaheen’s influence in Kanpur extended beyond the medical college. Her brother, Dr Parvez, has in-laws in the city. His brothers-in-law run businesses in Chaman Ganj and Becon Ganj, both considered sensitive areas. Agencies believe he attended several major events in these neighbourhoods and may have been trying to expand the network. He was arrested before he could take further steps. Investigators are now mapping his visits to the city and identifying the people he met.