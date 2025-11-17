Delhi Red Fort Blast Case: Faridabad Police Question Over 2,000 Kashmiri Students & Tenants In Probe | ANI

Faridabad (Haryana): As security agencies continue to probe the possible links to Delhi blast near Red Fort which killed atleast 12 people, Faridabad Police on Monday continued questioning multiple Kashmiri students living on rent in the city in an erffort to see whether any other possible leads and links could be found into the alleged "white collar terror module" responsible for the blast.

According to police officials, atleast 2,000 tenants and students who are living in the city have been questioned till now, with further questioning underway.

"Following the blast near the Red Fort, police have been questioning Kashmiri students and tenants living on rent in Faridabad. So far, Faridabad police have questioned over 2,000 tenants and are continuing to question them further," according to a statement from Faridabad Police.

Faridabad's Al-Falah university is where one of the first connections to the alleged "terror module" were revealed by authorities, with officials finding caches of arms, explosives, Ammonium Nitrate among other things.

Since the blast, investigative agencies have launched an inter-state probe to find any alleged links to the blast and the module members, with investigation ongoing in Delhi, Faridabad (Haryana), and Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, Faridabad Crime Branch team arrived at the university campus and conducted inquiries related to the case. The probe into the Faridabad terror module case remains ongoing, with agencies continuing to track leads emerging from multiple locations across the Delhi-NCR region.

Intelligence agencies uncovered a Rs 20 lakh fund trail linked to three doctors, Umar, Muzammil, and Shaheen. Intelligence sources on Sunday said that the amount is suspected to have been routed by a Jaish-e-Mohammed handler through a hawala network.

Of this, around Rs 3 lakh is believed to have been spent on purchasing 26 quintals of NPK fertiliser, a nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium-based chemical compound used in agriculture, which is also capable of producing explosives used in the blast.

On November 10, the blast near the Red Fort complex in the national capital killed 12 people and injured several others.

On Saturday, Delhi Police registered a fresh FIR under sections of criminal conspiracy in the Red Fort blast investigation, officials said. The new FIR comes days after the car blast near the historic Red Fort area on November 10 killed 12 people. The investigation is currently being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

On Friday, the National Medical Commission (NMC) had cancelled the registration of four doctors from Jammu and Kashmir - Dr Muzaffar Ahmad, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr Muzamil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen Saeed - in the Indian Medical Register/National Medical Register with immediate effect, sources told ANI.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the accused groups had intended to move in pairs, each carrying multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs) for simultaneous attacks. Delhi Police confirmed that the man who carried out the car blast near Red Fort was Dr Umar Un Nabi, after forensic DNA testing matched his biological sample with that of his mother.

However, Al-Falah University has distanced itself from Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil, stating that the University has no connection with the accused beyond their official capacities, and that no questionable chemical or material is being used or stored on the University premises.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)