 Western Coalfields Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Begins; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) has begun accepting online applications for 1,123 graduate, technician, and trade apprentice positions. Selection will be based on merit list, document verification and medical fitness tests. All applicants should be between 18 and 26 years as of August 1, 2025, with age relaxations applicable as per government norms.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 05:53 PM IST
Western Coalfields Recruitment 2025 | westerncoal.in

Western Coalfields Recruitment 2025: Vacancy and stipend details

This recruitment aims to fill a total of 1,123 posts. The trade categories are as follows:

1. Graduate Apprentices (Mining Engineering): 101 posts

2. Technician Apprentices (Diploma in Mining / Mine Surveying): 215 posts

3. ITI / Trade Apprentices: 887 posts across trades like COPA, Fitter, Electrician, Welder, Surveyor, Machinist, Turner, Mechanic Diesel, Draughtsman, Pump Operator, Security Guard (optional), etc.

Note: Stipends vary from ₹ 8,200 to ₹ 12,300 based on the position and qualification.

Meanwhile, the recruiting covers numerous WCL operational locations in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. The area-wise distribution is as follows:

1. Nagpur (Headquarters): 101 Graduate + 215 Diploma posts

2. Ballarpur (Chandrapur): Around 127 ITI trade posts

3. Chandrapur Area: 102 posts (COPA, Fitter, Electrician, Security Guard, etc.)

4. Wani Area: 116 ITI trade posts (Mechanic Diesel, Turner, Welder, Electrician)

5. Other Areas: Majri Area, Pench Area (MP), Pathakhera (Betul, MP), and others included in the overall distribution.

Western Coalfields Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for the recruitment must meet the prescribed eligibility criteria.

Educational qualifications: Graduate Apprentices are required to hold a Bachelor’s degree in Mining Engineering, while Technician Apprentices must possess a Diploma in Mining or Mine Surveying. Those applying for Trade/ITI Apprentice posts should have a relevant ITI certificate—such as in Fitter, Electrician, or COPA—or have completed Class 10/12 along with a state or national trade certificate.

Age limit: All applicants should be between 18 and 26 years as of August 1, 2025, with age relaxations applicable as per government norms.

Direct link to apply for this recruitment

Western Coalfields Recruitment 2025: Documents required

The required documents are: passport-size photograph, signature, educational certificates such as mark-sheets, degree / ITI certificate, and NATS / NAPS registration proof / ID.

