 PSTCL Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Opens For 609 Posts; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
PSTCL Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Opens For 609 Posts; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

A notification for 609 technical and non-technical positions has been released by the Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited on the official website at pstcl.org. The recruitment aims to fill 609 vacancies. The age limit for all posts is 18 to 37 years, with relaxations applicable according to government rules. The last date to apply for this recruitment is December 16, 2025.

PSTCL Recruitment 2025: The Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL) has posted a notification for 609 technical and non-technical positions. The notification was published under CRAs 12/2025 and 13/2025. The online application procedure will be open from November 17 until December 16, 2025. Applicants must complete their forms through PSTCL's official website, pstcl.org.

PSTCL Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment aims to fill 609 vacancies. The post-wise breakup is:

1. Assistant Lineman (ALM): 129

2. Assistant Sub-Station Attendant (ASSA): 195

3. Junior Engineer (Electrical): 110

4. Assistant Engineer (Electrical): 61

5. Lower Division Clerk (Typist): 35

6. Lower Division Clerk (Accounts): 15

7. Electrician Grade-II: 15

8. Junior Engineer (Civil): 15

9. Telephone Mechanic: 10

10. Junior Engineer (Communication): 6

11. Law Officer Grade-II: 2

12. Other posts: Remaining vacancies

Read the official notification for CRAs 12/2025

Click here for the CRAs 13/2025 notification

PSTCL Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the PSTCL's official website at pstcl.org

Step 2: After this, open the “Recruitment 2025” section and then select the relevant post.

Step 3: Next, click Apply Online and then register by using the details such as email ID and mobile number.

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form, upload the documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

PSTCL Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

1. Educational qualification: The educational qualifications for the posts vary according to the role. For Assistant Lineman (ALM), candidates must have an NAC/ITI in the Lineman trade, while those applying for ASSA need a Diploma in Electrical, Electronics, or Instrumentation. An Electrician Grade-II requires an NAC/ITI in Electrical. For engineering posts, AE (Electrical) candidates must hold a B.Tech/B.E. in Electrical or a related field, whereas JE positions in Electrical, Civil, or Communication demand a relevant engineering diploma. For LDC (Typist/Accounts), a graduation degree is required, along with Punjabi as a subject in Class 10.

2. Age limit: The age limit for all posts is 18 to 37 years, with relaxations applicable according to government rules. These relaxations aim to provide fair opportunities to candidates from reserved categories and other eligible groups as per official norms.

3. Language requirement: Proficiency in the Punjabi language is compulsory for all applicants. Candidates must qualify for the Punjabi Language Test (Part I) to be considered eligible for final selection, ensuring they can effectively communicate and work within the state.

