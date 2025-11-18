 BBOSE Releases Dummy Admit Cards 2025 For Classes 10 & 12; Corrections Window Closes Today
The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has released dummy admit cards for Class 10 and 12 students appearing in the June and December 2025 exams. Students must verify personal and academic details and submit correction requests by today, November 18. Dummy cards are issued to prevent errors in final admit cards. Separate helplines are available for download issues.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 12:05 PM IST
article-image
BBOSE Dummy Admit Card 2025 | Image: Canva

BBOSE Dummy Admit Card 2025: The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination has released the dummy admit cards of Class 10 and Class 12 students who have enrolled in the June 2025 and December 2025 board examinations. Students should check their details and submit their correction requests on or before November 18, 2025. Candidates can check and download the BBOSE Dummy Admit Cards 2025 on the official website.

The BBOSE has made it very clear that today is the last day to submit corrections, and no more window would be provided, making the verification of errors/ mistakes quite necessary. Dummy admit cards help the students in identifying and rectifying mistakes well in advance to avoid any discrepancies in the final admit card. This also avoids last-minute confusion/mistakes in board exams.

Like NIOS, BBOSE conducts matric and intermediate exams for flexible and open schooling options. BBOSE facilitates students who cannot attend regular classes, hence continuing their studies through an alternative learning system.

Class 10 Students Must Verify Information on the Official Portal

Students are advised to carefully check their name, parents’ names, subjects, date of birth, gender, category, photograph, and signature. In case of any discrepancy, the same must be informed immediately to the study centre coordinator. Students can contact 8146568498 in case of any issue in downloading it. Class 10 dummy admit cards are available at bboseonline.com.

Class 12 Dummy Admit Cards Released; Helpline Activated

Like in Class 10, they have to check whether all the details - personal and academic - are correct. There is a helpline in case of problems in downloading the card: 0612-2230039. The dummy admit cards for Intermediate students are available at intermediate.biharboardonline.com.

