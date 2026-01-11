Union Health Minister JP Nadda interacts With Youths At Viksit Bharat India Young Leaders Dialogue In New Delhi | X @MoHFW_INDIA

New Delhi: Union Health Minister JP Nadda held a discussion with participants of the second edition of Viksit Bharat India Young Leaders Dialogue 2026.

According to the Union Health Ministry, JP Nadda said that India's youth is not merely a numerical strength but a conscious force, inspired by confidence, values, and innovation, that is determining both the direction and pace of the nation.

"Nadda said that, inspired by the visionary vision of a developed India under the successful Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the Indian youth--rooted in tradition, empowered by technology, and solution-oriented--is playing a leading role in nation-building with resolve, responsibility, and participatory leadership" Ministry of Health said in a post on X.

About The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue

The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, now in its second edition, is a national platform that facilitates structured engagement between India's youth and the national leadership. Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue aligns with the Prime Minister's Independence Day call to engage one lakh youth in politics without political affiliations and provide them a national platform to make their ideas for Viksit Bharat a reality.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the concluding session of the dialogue on January 12 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Prime Minister will interact with around 3,000 youth from across the country, along with young delegates representing the international diaspora. Selected participants will make their final presentations to the Prime Minister across ten thematic tracks, sharing youth-led perspectives and actionable ideas on key areas of national importance.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will release the Essay Compilation for Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026, comprising selected essays authored by young participants on India's developmental priorities and long-term nation-building goals.

Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026, being held from 9th to 12th January 2026, has witnessed participation from over 50 lakh youth across the country at various levels. The young leaders converging at the national-level championship have been selected through a rigorous, merit-based three-stage process: a nationwide digital quiz, an essay challenge, and state-level vision presentations.

The second edition of the Dialogue builds upon the success of its inaugural edition with key new additions, including the introduction of Design for Bharat, Tech for Viksit Bharat - Hack for a Social Cause, expanded thematic engagements, and international participation for the first time, further strengthening the Dialogue's scope and impact.

