 ‘Noge, Eare, Iey’: Chhattisgarh Teacher Suspended After Viral Video Exposes Wrong English Lessons
A Chhattisgarh primary school teacher was suspended after a viral video showed him teaching incorrect English spellings such as “Noge” for Nose and “Eare” for Ear. An inquiry confirmed the mistakes, leading to his immediate suspension. Parents expressed concern over their children’s learning, while netizens criticised the state of the education system and demanded accountability.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 10:59 AM IST
Teacher in Chhattisgarh Suspended for Teaching Incorrect English | Image: X

A primary school in Balrampur district came under scrutiny after a video of assistant teacher Praveen Toppo surfaced online, showing him teaching incorrect English spellings to children. The incident occurred at Primary School Machandand Kogwar in the Wadrafnagar block, triggering widespread criticism on social media.

Teacher Failed to Spell Basic English Words

In the viral video, Toppo can be seen writing and teaching wrong spellings such as “Noge” for Nose, “Eare” for Ear, and “Iey” for Eye. The investigation later revealed that spellings for the days of the week and basic family terms like Father, Mother, Brother, and Sister were also written incorrectly on the classroom blackboard.

Education Department Launches Inquiry

As the video spread rapidly, the District Education Office initiated an inquiry into the teacher’s conduct. DEO M.R. Yadav deployed the cluster coordinator to inspect the school. During the probe, authorities confirmed that children had indeed been learning incorrect spellings in class, as per the media reports.

Assistant Teacher Suspended with Immediate Effect

According to the reports, following the investigation, the DEO suspended assistant teacher Praveen Toppo for negligence and lack of subject knowledge. The school, which has 42 students and two posted teachers, is now left with only one educator.

Parents Concerned About Students’ Learning

Parents expressed serious concerns, stating that teaching incorrect spellings could severely impact their children’s education. They have urged the department to appoint a competent replacement teacher at the earliest to ensure proper learning continues at Primary School Kogwar.

Netizens Reactions

One user questioned the very basis of the teacher’s appointment, saying, “The biggest question is how such an incapable person was selected. Who were the officials who issued his appointment letter? Was he ever interviewed, or did he simply buy the job?”

Another user pointed to a systemic failure, commenting, “This isn’t just about one teacher; it reflects a deeper problem in our education system that needs urgent attention.”

A third user criticised the action taken, remarking, “Suspension is actually a reward, it’s like a paid vacation. Why suspend him? Will he become a real teacher once reinstated? No, he’ll return in a few months and teach the same wrong things again.”

Another user suggested a corrective approach, stating, “Instead of suspending him, train him. Teach them rather than removing them.”

