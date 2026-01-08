Maharashtra CET Cell Announces Tentative Schedule For 17 Entrance Exams For Academic Year 2026–27; Tests From March To May

State CET Cell announces tentative schedule for 17 entrance examinations to be held from March to May | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 07: For the academic year 2026–27, the State Common Entrance Examination Cell has announced the possible dates of the entrance examinations for a total of 17 courses for 2026. These entrance examinations will be held from March 2026 to May 2026.

Registration process underway for select courses

Registration for the entrance examination of some courses has started, and registration for the entrance examination of some courses will start soon.

MCA and HMCT exam dates announced

The registration process for the Master in Computer Application (MCA) CET will tentatively be held on March 25, while the examinations for Master in Hotel Management (HMCT) will be held on March 30. The online registration for both has started and will end in the first week of February.

YouTube live session planned for student guidance

The State Common Entrance Examination Cell will conduct a YouTube live programme tomorrow at 3.00 pm to provide all information related to the 2026 CET to students across the state from Class 12 to graduation.

17 entrance examinations to be conducted

The State Common Entrance Examination Cell will conduct 17 entrance examinations this year. To provide information about the syllabus and admission eligibility of these CETs to students, the CET cell has decided to conduct the entrance examinations of three courses — MH CET, PCM, PCB and MBA — twice for the first time from this year.

Live guidance session on January 8

Currently, registration for some entrance examinations has started and registration for some courses is beginning. Therefore, to inform and guide students in this regard, the CET cell will go live on its YouTube channel on January 8, 2026, at 3.00 pm.

Officials to address student queries

During the session, officers and professors from various departments of the CET cell will guide students. The CET cell has appealed to all interested students appearing for the CET in the state to join the CET cell’s YouTube channel.

