 Maharashtra CET Extrance Test For PCM, PCB, MBA Courses To Be Held Twice A Year | Details Here
Maharashtra CET Extrance Test For PCM, PCB, MBA Courses To Be Held Twice A Year | Details Here

Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Dada Patil announced the decision after a review meeting was held regarding the CET exam on November 11.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 01:53 PM IST
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is set to conduct the State Common Entrance Test (CET) for PCM, PCB, and MBA courses twice a year from 2026, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Dada Patil said on November 11.

Announcing on his official social media handle on X (formerly Twitter), Patil said that the exams will be held twice a year for PCM (Physics Chemistry Mathematics), PCB (Physics Chemistry Biology) and MBA courses. He further informed that the first exam will be held in April 2026 while the second will be held in May 2026.

The decision came after a review meeting that was held regarding the CET exams on November 11.

The minister added that appearing for the first exam will be mandatory for students, while the second exam will be optional. "If a student appears for both exams, the exam with the higher score will be considered for admission," he added.

What Is MHT CET entrance test?

The Government of Maharashtra has established the State Common Entrance Test Cell as per Section 10 of the Maharashtra Unaided Private Professional Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admissions and Fees) Act ,2015. The CET Cell conducts various entrance exams for admission to professional courses in the state of Maharashtra, India. The PCM exams is held for engineering and agriculture candidates, while PCB is held for pharmacy and agriculture.

MHT CET 2025 Exams and Results

The MHT CET (PCB Group) exam was held from April 9 to April 17 while PCM exam was held from April 19 to April 27, 2025. The examination is held in two shifts, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The MHT CET PCM results were declared on June 16 where a total of 22 candidates received perfect 100 percentile while the PCB results were declared on June 17, where 14 students scored 100 percentile score.

