 CAT Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Today; Details Here
The CAT Admit Card 2025 will be out today, November 12, 2025 by the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode. Aspirants need to download the hall ticket from the IIM CAT's official website at iimcat.ac.in. The CAT 2025 examination will be held on November 30, 2025. The exam will be held in three sessions.

Sakshi Gupta
Updated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 11:41 AM IST
IIM CAT Admit Card 2025

IIM CAT Admit Card 2025: Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode will release the CAT Admit Card 2025 on November 12, 2025. Candidates who wish to take the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 can obtain their hall tickets from the IIM CAT's official website at iimcat.ac.in.

To download the admit card, candidates may need to provide information such as their registration number, roll number, or password. This year, 2.95 lakh applicants will sit for the exam.

CAT Admit Card 2025: How to download?

When the hall ticket is published, candidates who will take the CAT 2025 exam can download it by following the simple steps outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CAT Admit Card 2025 link.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to enter the login details, such as registration number, roll number, or password, and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the CAT Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the CAT Admit Card 2025 and take a printout of the same for further reference.

CAT Admit Card 2025: Details mentioned

Once the CAT admit card is downloaded, candidates need to check the details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, test city, exam centre address, reporting time, slot, examination instructions, candidate’s photograph, and signature.

CAT 2025: Exam details

The CAT 2025 examination will be held on November 30, 2025. The exam will be held in three sessions. The CAT will be administered in exam centres throughout approximately 170 test cities. Candidates will be able to select any five test cities in the order of their choosing. The list of cities may change at the discretion of the CAT authorities.

What is the CAT exam?

The CAT exam is a national-level entrance test for admission to MBA programmes at IIMs and other top B-schools.

