RBI Grade B Phase 1 Result 2025 Released; Details Here

RBI Grade B Phase 1 Result 2025 | Image Credit: GettyImages

RBI Grade B Phase 1 Result 2025: The Reserve Bank of India has announced the RBI Grade B Result 2025 for Phase I. Candidates who took the Phase 1 exam for the recruitment of Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - General - Panel Year 2025 can view their results on the RBI's official website, rbi.org.in.

RBI Grade B Phase 1 Result 2025: How to download?

All candidates who took the exam can check their results by following the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBI at rbi.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on opportunities link.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to click on result link.

Step 4: Next, applicants have to click on RBI Grade B Result 2025 for Phase 1 link.

Step 5: Now, the result PDF file will open on the screen.

Step 6: Applicants can check the roll numbers carefully.

Step 7: Download the result PDF file and take a printout of the same for further need.

Direct link to check the RBI Grade B Phase 1 Result 2025

RBI Grade B Phase 1 2025: Exam details

The Phase I exam was held on October 18, 2025. The exam was administered at several exam centers throughout the country.

About RBI Grade B Phase 2 Exam 2025

The Phase-II Examination for the recruitment of Officers in Grade 'B' (DR) - General - PY 2025 will be held on December 6, 2025, for only those candidates who have been shortlisted based on the results of the Phase-I examination.

RBI Grade B Phase 2 2025: Exam pattern

This examination will be conducted in two shifts. Aspirants must register for all papers in shifts of the Phase ll (Paper I, II, and Ill) examination. Applicants will be granted a single admit card for both shifts, which they can download from the RBI's website.