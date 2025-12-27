'Educated Youth Must Take Responsibility To Educate At Least One Child,' Says Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar At BBMKU Convocation

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar | X @santoshgangwar

Dhanbad: Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar on Friday called upon students to take the responsibility of educating at least one child.

Addressing the convocation of Binod Bihari Mahto Koylanchal University (BBMKU) here as the chief guest, the governor called upon students to remain conscious of their duties towards society.

"If educated youth resolve to educate at least one child, the roots of illiteracy, poverty and inequality in society will automatically weaken," Gangwar said.

The governor said that in the present scenario, students should not be satisfied with just getting a degree, but should focus on research and innovation to give a new direction to the country.

"The aim of education is not only to achieve individual progress, but also be the guiding sources of society and country. Students must use their skills and knowledge for paving the path of morality and honesty", the governor added.

Gangwar distributed degrees and awards to 164 PhD scholars and gold medallists of the university during the ceremony.

Talking to reporters after the ceremony, he said the posts of vice-chancellor are vacant in some universities.

"The appointment process is on and it will be filled up by next month," he said.

