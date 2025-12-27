CLAT Counselling 2026 Registration Closes Today At 10 PM; Round 1 Allotment On January 7

CLAT Counselling 2026: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will close the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 counselling registration process today, December 27, 2025, at 10:00 PM. CLAT 2025 candidates who have qualified the exam and received an official counselling invitation must complete their Round 1 registration before the deadline to be considered for seat allotment. The registration is entirely online and can be done on the official website, consortiumofnlus. ac. in.

CLAT Counselling 2026: Important date

Round 1 allotment list release: January 7, 2026

Fee payment and seat confirmation window: January 7 to January 15, 2026

CLAT Counselling 2026: Fees

General category candidates: ₹30,000

Other categories: ₹20,000

CLAT Counselling 2026: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the official website.

Step 2: Use your registered login information to enter the CLAT 2026 candidate portal.

Step 3: Check the counselling invitation that displays on your dashboard.

Step 4: Choose "Make Payment."

Step 5: Fill in the appropriate bank details and continue.

Step 6: Pay the counselling fee based on your category.

Step 7: Enter the preferred NLU.

• UG (5-year LLB): Up to 15 options.

• PG (LLM): Maximum of five options.

Step 8: Review every detail before submitting the form.

Step 9: Take a screenshot or save the confirmation page for future reference.

CLAT Counselling 2026: Freeze, Float, and Exit option

During the counselling rounds, a candidate who will be assigned a seat at any NLU has the option to "freeze," "float," or "exit."

Freeze: Candidates can "freeze" their seat allocation if they are dissatisfied with their allotted seat, accept it, and do not wish to participate in subsequent rounds of seat distribution.

Float: Candidates can use the "float" option if they have been assigned their first preference NLU and want to "open" the possibility of earning a higher preference NLU seat.

Exit option: If an applicant decides not to participate in admissions counselling after completing the registration process, they can "exit" the process.

Counselling Schedule: Key Dates & Timings

Second Allotment List (Round 2): January 22, 2026 | 10 am

Confirmation Fee & Admission (Round 2 – Freeze/Float): January 22–29, 2026 | 10 am–1 pm

Third Allotment List (Round 3): February 5, 2026 | 10 am

Confirmation Fee & Admission (Round 3 – Freeze/Float): February 5–12, 2026 | 10 am–1 pm

University Fee Payment (Freeze – Rounds 1–3): April 24, 2026 | by 5 pm

Fourth Allotment List (Round 4): May 2, 2026 | 10 am

Confirmation Fee & Admission (Round 4 – Freeze/Float): May 2–8, 2026

Fifth & Final Allotment List (Round 5): May 15, 2026

Confirmation Fee & Admission (Round 5 – Freeze): May 15–20, 2026

University Fee Payment (Freeze – Rounds 4–5): May 30, 2026 | by 5 pm