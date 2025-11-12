CMAT 2026: Advisory Notice For Registration Process Out; Apply Till November 17

NTA CMAT Registration 2026 | cmat.nta.nic.in

NTA CMAT 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has provided an advisory for applicants who are required to submit an application for CMAT 2026. The advisory notice is available to aspirants on the official website of NTA CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in.

NTA CMAT 2026: How to register?

To apply online, applicants can follow the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CMAT 2026 registration link.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register themselves.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form, make the payment of the application fee and then submit.

Step 5: Now, the confirmation page will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply for the NTA CMAT 2026

NTA CMAT 2026: Advisory issued

As per the advisory given by the Agency, the applicants who have not finished the registration procedure must finish and submit the online application form along with the stipulated examination fee and then download and retain the confirmation page for further reference.

Read Also CAT Admit Card 2025 To Be Out Today; Details Here

Furthermore, the notice said that only those applicants who have correctly paid the examination fee will be considered to have finished the application process.

Read the official notice here

NTA CMAT 2026: Important dates

The online registration procedure will end on November 17, 2025. The window to contribute the application fee will close on November 18, 2025.

NTA CMAT 2026: Helpdesk

For any query or /clarification, candidates can contact NTA Help Desk at 011- 40759000 or email at cmat@nta.ac.in and visit NTA website(s) https://nta.ac.in and https://cmat.nta.nic.in/ for any further updates.

What is NTA CMAT 2026?

The NTA CMAT 2026 is a national-level entrance exam for admission to AICTE-approved management programmes across India.