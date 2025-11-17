 South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts Tomorrow; Check Selection Process Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSouth Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts Tomorrow; Check Selection Process Here

South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts Tomorrow; Check Selection Process Here

The application process for the Apprenticeship positions will begin tomorrow, November 17, 2025 by the South Eastern Railway. This recruiting campaign will fill 1785 positions throughout the organisation. The application fee is Rs. 100/-. SC/ST/PWD/Women applicants are exempt from paying fees. The applicant's age limit must be between 15 and 24 years old as of January 1, 2026.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 04:25 PM IST
article-image
South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 |

South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: South Eastern Railway is accepting applications for Apprenticeship positions. Qualified applicants can submit their applications online on the official website of RRC at rrcser.co.in. This recruiting campaign will fill 1785 positions throughout the organisation. The application procedure will start on November 18 and end on December 17, 2025.

South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fee is Rs. 100/-. SC/ST/PWD/Women applicants are exempt from paying fees. Payments can be made via a debit card, credit card, internet banking, UPI, or e-Wallets.

South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

FPJ Shorts
Adani Foundation Marks Children’s Day 2025 With ‘Bachpan Ka Utsav’, Reaches Over 1 Lakh Students Across Mumbai
Adani Foundation Marks Children’s Day 2025 With ‘Bachpan Ka Utsav’, Reaches Over 1 Lakh Students Across Mumbai
Mira-Bhayandar: Crime Branch, Navghar Police Raid Krazy Night Bar Near Station; 13 Booked
Mira-Bhayandar: Crime Branch, Navghar Police Raid Krazy Night Bar Near Station; 13 Booked
Car Hangs Mid-Air Between Under-Construction Bridge In Kerala After Driver Violates Barrier; Video Goes Viral
Car Hangs Mid-Air Between Under-Construction Bridge In Kerala After Driver Violates Barrier; Video Goes Viral
'Silence Doesn't Mean I Am Wrong': Aishwarya Sharma Breaks Silence On Bullying Allegations Amid Divorce Rumours With Neil Bhatt
'Silence Doesn't Mean I Am Wrong': Aishwarya Sharma Breaks Silence On Bullying Allegations Amid Divorce Rumours With Neil Bhatt

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

1. Education qualification: Those who wish to apply for the position must have completed matriculation (Matriculate or 10th class in the 10+2 examination system) from a recognised board with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate (excluding additional subjects) and an NCVT/SCVT-issued ITI Pass certificate (in the trade in which apprenticeship is to be done).

Read Also
TG TET January 2026: Registration Process For Paper I And II Underway; Here's How To Apply
article-image

2. Age limit: The applicant's age limit must be between 15 and 24 years old as of January 1, 2026. The age mentioned in the Matriculation or Birth certificate shall be used solely for this purpose.

3. Medical fitness: To be eligible for training under the Apprentices Act, 1961 and the Apprenticeship Rules, 1992 (as amended), a candidate must meet the prescribed minimum physical fitness standards. These standards are determined by the Act, the Rules, and the specific trade for which the training is intended. A Railway Medical Doctor will examine the candidate and issue the required fitness certificate in the prescribed format.

Read the detailed notification here

South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure will be based on a merit list generated (trade-wise) for all those who apply in response to the notification in their respective trades. The merit list in each trade will be generated as a percentage of the marks received in Matriculation, with a minimum of 50% (aggregate). For the purpose of calculating the percentage of matriculation, candidates' marks in all subjects will be considered, rather than the marks in any one subject or combination of courses.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Adani Foundation Marks Children’s Day 2025 With ‘Bachpan Ka Utsav’, Reaches Over 1 Lakh...

Adani Foundation Marks Children’s Day 2025 With ‘Bachpan Ka Utsav’, Reaches Over 1 Lakh...

PSTCL Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Opens For 609 Posts; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

PSTCL Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Opens For 609 Posts; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result Released; Candidates To...

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result Released; Candidates To...

West Bengal: Petition Filed Challenging WBSSC Teacher Recruitment Results In Calcutta High Court

West Bengal: Petition Filed Challenging WBSSC Teacher Recruitment Results In Calcutta High Court

Calcutta High Court To Hear Petition Challenging Teacher Recruitment Interview List Anomalies On Nov...

Calcutta High Court To Hear Petition Challenging Teacher Recruitment Interview List Anomalies On Nov...