South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts Tomorrow; Check Selection Process Here

South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 |

South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: South Eastern Railway is accepting applications for Apprenticeship positions. Qualified applicants can submit their applications online on the official website of RRC at rrcser.co.in. This recruiting campaign will fill 1785 positions throughout the organisation. The application procedure will start on November 18 and end on December 17, 2025.

South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fee is Rs. 100/-. SC/ST/PWD/Women applicants are exempt from paying fees. Payments can be made via a debit card, credit card, internet banking, UPI, or e-Wallets.

South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

1. Education qualification: Those who wish to apply for the position must have completed matriculation (Matriculate or 10th class in the 10+2 examination system) from a recognised board with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate (excluding additional subjects) and an NCVT/SCVT-issued ITI Pass certificate (in the trade in which apprenticeship is to be done).

2. Age limit: The applicant's age limit must be between 15 and 24 years old as of January 1, 2026. The age mentioned in the Matriculation or Birth certificate shall be used solely for this purpose.

3. Medical fitness: To be eligible for training under the Apprentices Act, 1961 and the Apprenticeship Rules, 1992 (as amended), a candidate must meet the prescribed minimum physical fitness standards. These standards are determined by the Act, the Rules, and the specific trade for which the training is intended. A Railway Medical Doctor will examine the candidate and issue the required fitness certificate in the prescribed format.

Read the detailed notification here

South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure will be based on a merit list generated (trade-wise) for all those who apply in response to the notification in their respective trades. The merit list in each trade will be generated as a percentage of the marks received in Matriculation, with a minimum of 50% (aggregate). For the purpose of calculating the percentage of matriculation, candidates' marks in all subjects will be considered, rather than the marks in any one subject or combination of courses.