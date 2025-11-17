Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result Released; Candidates To Report By November 20

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 | Official Notification

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Haryana, has published the provisional allotment result and merit list for the stray vacancy round of NEET UG 2025. Candidates can now download the allotment letter from the official website at uhsrugcounselling.com.

According to the official notification, seat allocation in the stray vacancy round has been done in accordance with the preferences submitted online as well as the candidate’s category, NEET rank/score, seat matrix, and guidelines issued by the Haryana government on August 8, 2025.

Candidates to Report in Allotted Colleges on or before November 20

Candidates who have been allotted seats need to report at the respective colleges between November 19 and 20, 2025, along with all the necessary documents in original and photocopies. The authorities have mentioned that the result is provisional and indicative in nature only.

Result PDF Includes Key Details for Verification

Important information like the candidate's NEET AI Rank, NEET Score, Candidate Name, Father Name, Category Allotted, Course Allotted and Allotted Institute, etc., is included in the stray vacancy round allotment PDF. The students are advised to check all the information carefully before reporting.

Grievances Allowed Until November 17

The discrepancies, if any, in the allotment result may be reported online through the admission portal by raising a grievance ticket under the category ‘Grievances’ up to November 17, 2025 (12 noon).

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- uhsrugcounselling.com

Step 2: Click on the link Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result on the homepage

Step 3: The Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result and take a printout for future reference.

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result PDF Direct Link