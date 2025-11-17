 SSC Updates Disability Certificate Norms, Introduces Two-Form System For PwBD Candidates
SSC Updates Disability Certificate Norms, Introduces Two-Form System For PwBD Candidates

SSC Updates Disability Certificate Norms, Introduces Two-Form System For PwBD Candidates

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has adopted the revised disability certificate formats issued by DEPwD on October 16, 2024. The updated system replaces the earlier three forms with two—Form V for single disability and Form VI for multiple disabilities. SSC has allowed PwBD candidates to submit either the old or new formats for exams notified after October 16 to ensure a smooth transition.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 03:28 PM IST
article-image

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a major clarification for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities, PwBD, who have been appearing in its recruitment examinations. The move comes following the issuance of new disability certificate guidelines by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, DEPwD, dated October 16, 2024.

To make the transition smooth, the Commission has announced that candidates taking the exams notified after October 16 will be permitted to submit disability certificates in either the newly revised formats or the earlier versions to ensure that no applicant faces problems during ongoing or upcoming recruitment cycles.

Two New Certificate Formats Replace Earlier Three-Form System

Under the revised DEPwD setup, the previous three-format certificate system has now been replaced by a more streamlined two-format structure:

SSC Updates Disability Certificate Norms, Introduces Two-Form System For PwBD Candidates
SSC Updates Disability Certificate Norms, Introduces Two-Form System For PwBD Candidates
Form V: Certificate of Disability for Single Disability

Form VI: Certificate of Disability for Multiple Disabilities

These formats, now adopted by the SSC through file number F.No. 02/1/2022-RHQ, replace the previously used Forms V, VI, and VII.

Transition-Friendly Approach by SSC

The Commission, however, made it clear in the notification that this flexibility of submitting either version of the certificate would apply to all examinations whose notifications were issued after October 16, 2024, provided the recruitment process is still underway.

In arriving at this decision, SSC aims to avoid inconvenience to PwBD candidates with a shift to the updated DEPwD guidelines while allowing participation in various stages of recruitment uninterrupted.

TG TET January 2026: Registration Process For Paper I And II Underway; Here's How To Apply
article-image

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 Soon

SSC is expected to release the SSC CGL Tier 1 2025 results soon. The exam was held from September 12 to 26, 2025, in 45 shifts across the country. After releasing the provisional answer key, SSC opened a window for raising objections on October 17-19. Around 1,000 objections have been received by the commission and are under scrutiny. After evaluation, the CGL results will be uploaded on the official website of SSC - ssc.gov.in. Registered candidates can log in and download their scorecards upon publication.

