 Indian Student From Telangana Jumps From Apartment To Escape From Fire In Germany On New Year Eve, Dies
Twenty-five-year-old Indian student Hruthik Reddy from Telangana died after a fire engulfed his apartment in Brandenburg near Berlin on December 31. Attempting to escape, he jumped from an upper floor and suffered fatal head injuries. A master’s student in Potsdam, Reddy was due home for Sankranti. Authorities are investigating as family seeks repatriation of his mortal remains to India.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 09:26 AM IST
Berlin: A 25-year-old Indian student lost his life in a fire accident in Germany on December 31. The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Hruthik Reddy. He was a native of Malkapur village of Telangana's Jangaon district. On Wednesday night, a massive fire broke out at Reddy's residence in Brandenburg near Germany's capital, Berlin.

According to reports, the fire soon spread rapidly, engulfing his entire apartment. To escape the blaze, Reddy jumped from the upper floor of his apartment and sustained head injuries, reported NDTV.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Notably, he was scheduled to visit his hometown in the second week of January on Sankranti. The Indian student's family has been informed about the tragic incident.

As per reports, Reddy went to Magdeburg in Germany in June 2023. He was pursuing a master's degree at the University of Europe for Applied Sciences in Potsdam, reported The Times of India. He reportedly graduated from Vaagdevi College of Engineering in 2022. German authorities have launched an investigation into the matter to know the exact cause of the fire.

Reddy's family requested the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian Embassy in Germany to help in bringing back his mortal remains from the European country.

Last month, two students from Telangana died in a car crash in the United States' California. The deceased were from Telangana's Mahbubabad district. After reportedly pursuing their B.Tech., they moved to the US and started sharing an apartment. The accident took place on December 28. The deceased were identified as Kadiyala Bhavana and P Meghana Rani.

