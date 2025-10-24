 Who Was Vaishnav Krishnakumar? 18-Year-Old Indian UAE Golden Visa Student Who Died In Dubai During Diwali Celebrations
Vaishnav Krishnakumar, an 18-year-old Indian-origin student and UAE Golden Visa holder, died of cardiac arrest during Diwali celebrations in Dubai.

Ritesh Kumar
Updated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 01:55 PM IST
Vaishnav Krishnakumar | Image: LinkedIn

Vaishnav Krishnakumar, an 18-year-old Indian student and recipient of the UAE Golden Visa, tragically passed away due to cardiac arrest during Diwali celebrations in Dubai, local media reported. The first-year BBA Marketing student at Middlesex University Dubai collapsed at Dubai International Academic City and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A Bright Student With Exceptional Achievements

Vaishnav, born and raised in Dubai to parents VG Krishnakumar and Vidhu Krishnakumar, was recognised for his academic brilliance and leadership qualities. According to media reports, he achieved 97.4% in CBSE Class 12, with full marks in Marketing and Entrepreneurship, which gained him the UAE Golden Visa for achieving academic distinction.

He held prominent roles in Model United Nations (MUN), having been President of the MUN Club and before that Vice President. Through this period, he chaired several MUN committees and received Best Delegate and Best Chair awards. Vaishnav was also the OIS Debating Society leader and Head of School Councils at GEMS Our Own Indian School, Dubai, according to reports.

Family and Community Remember Him

According to the PTI report, Vaishnav is endured by his parents and younger sister, Vrishti Krishnakumar. His father has been employed in Dubai for more than 20 years. Relatives in Chennithala, Alappuzha, Kerala, who trace their origin to the family, said that Vaishnav and his sister only occasionally travelled to India.

Middlesex University expressed condolences, stating his “loss has deeply affected our community.” GEMS Our Own Indian School recalled him as compassionate, talented, and inspiring, postponing upcoming events in his memory.

Golden Visa Holder and Role Model

As a UAE Golden Visa holder, Vaishnav was identified for his outstanding achievements and leadership qualities. His untimely death has sent shockwaves through friends, family, and the Indian community in Dubai into deep grief. Investigations by the Forensic Department of the Dubai Police are underway to determine the reasons behind his cardiac arrest.

