 NIOS Certificates Recognised Equally, AICTE Warns Colleges Against Discrimination
The AICTE has directed all higher education institutions to admit students who have completed schooling through NIOS, emphasizing that their certificates are equally valid as those from CBSE, ICSE, and state boards. The council warned that any discrimination against NIOS students in the admission process is unjustified and non-compliant with national education norms.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 12:34 PM IST
AICTE Warns Colleges Against Denying Admission to NIOS Students, Stresses Equal Treatment With Other Boards | Official Website

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has issued a strict warning to Indian higher education institutions (HEIs), cautioning against the refusal of admissions to students who have undergone schooling through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). The action is meant to reaffirm the equal validity of the NIOS certificates in comparison to those of CBSE, ICSE, and other state boards.

NIOS Students Should Not Be Discriminated Against

In its official announcement, AICTE brought to the fore reports of some colleges denying admission to those holding NIOS certificates despite them fulfilling the stipulated eligibility requirements. The council stated categorically that discriminatory practices in this regard go against national education policies and breach the rights of students to pursue higher education.

"NIOS is an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, and is recognised at par with other national and state boards such as CBSE, CISCE, and State Boards of School Education. NIOS certificates are valid for admission to all universities, engineering colleges, and professional institutions as per the norms of MoE, UGC, and AICTE," reads the notification.

Read Also
NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Final Seat Allotment Declared; Candidates Begin Reporting To Institutes Today
Official Guidelines for HEIs

The council stipulated that:

-NIOS certificates are equivalent to qualifications from CBSE, CISCE, and other state boards.

-All AICTE-approved courses are available to students with valid NIOS credentials.

-Any refusal of admission to students of NIOS is unjustified and non-compliant with AICTE norms.

AICTE has directed all institutions of higher learning to follow equal admission practices, treating students of NIOS on an equal footing with students of other recognised boards. Institutions not following this directive could face regulatory action.

Fostering Inclusivity in Higher Education

The move underscores AICTE’s commitment to equity, inclusiveness, and fairness in the Indian education system, ensuring that students pursuing alternative education pathways like NIOS have the same opportunities as those from traditional boards.

