NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Final Seat Allotment Declared; Candidates Begin Reporting To Institutes Today

NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the final seat allotment result of NEET UG 2025 Round 3, which is one of the most important stages in the current undergraduate medical admissions process. The candidates who had attended this round can check their final allotment status on the MCC's official portal at mcc.nic.in.

After the announcement, candidates who have been given MBBS or BDS seats have already started reporting at their own respective medical institutes from October 24. The reporting period will continue until November 1, 2025, and those who do not complete procedures by the mentioned date may lose their given seats.

Administrators assured that document verification and confirmation of admission are compulsory processes at this point. Students need to carry the allotment letters, NEET scorecards, identity proof, and certificates of academics in order to continue with the process.

Delay due to the Addition of New MBBS Seats

As per MCC, the final result of Round 3, which was to come out on October 8, was postponed because more MBBS seats of some medical colleges were included. The increase resulted in a new counselling schedule with an aim to provide equal distribution and revised seat allotment.

Revised Counselling Schedule Announced

As per the revised schedule, candidates allotted seats in Round 3 must report to their institutes between October 24 and November 1, 2025. The data verification process will take place on November 2 and 3, followed by stray vacancy seat matrix verification on November 4, 2025.

The payment and registration window will be kept open from November 4 to 9, 2025 (until 3 PM), whereas choice filling and locking may be carried out between November 5 and 9, with locking up to 11:55 PM on November 9. The seat allotment procedure will be held on November 10 and 11 and the result will be declared on November 12, 2025. Allotted candidates need to report at their respective institutes from November 13 to 20, 2025.

The counselling process of NEET UG 2025 allows admissions to MBBS, BDS, and other undergraduate medical courses run by government, private, and deemed universities in India. Candidates have been asked to visit the MCC website frequently for further information and report on time for the purpose of confirming their admissions.