NEET SS 2025: Exam Schedule Revised Again; Check Details Here

NEET SS Exam 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued a revised test timetable for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test - Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2025.

The NEET SS 2025 information bulletin will be made available on the NBEMS website soon. Once released, the NEET SS information bulletin will be available on the official NBE website, natboard.edu.in.

NEET SS 2025: Revised exam dates

According to the official notification, the exam will now be conducted on December 26 and 27, 2025. The medical check was originally set for November 7 and 8, but it was postponed a month prior. The amended dates, previously set on December 27 and 28, have been changed once more.

According to the official announcement issued by the NBE, the new dates have been authorised by both the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Each day, the NEET SS examination will be taken in two shifts: the first from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and the second from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

NEET SS 2025: Demo exam dates

Applicants will be able to familiarise themselves with the Computer-Based Test format by taking a trial test on the website. Applicants will have access to the demo exam beginning on the date mentioned in the information bulletin.

About NEET SS 2024

Last year, the NEET SS test was held on September 9 and 10 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) format in two groups: morning and evening shifts.

What is the NEET SS exam?

According to Section 61(2) of the National Medical Commission Act of 2019, the NEET SS examination is the only qualifying test for admission to DM, MCh, and DrNB Super Speciality courses. No other examination, whether administered by a state authority, a university, or an individual institution, will be considered valid for admission to these programmes.

For the academic year 2024-25, no state government or private medical college/university, including the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, would have a separate entrance exam for admission to their DM/MCH courses.