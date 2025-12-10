IBPS SO Mains Result 2025 Released At ibps.in; Direct Link Here

IBPS SO Mains Result 2025: The IBPS Specialist Officer XV Mains Result 2025 was made available on the official website, ibps.in, on December 10, 2025. Candidates can use their registration number, password, and date of birth to check their qualifying status and get the scores.
IBPS SO Mains Result 2025: Steps to check the result
By following this easy procedure, candidates can obtain their IBPS SO Mains Result 2025 scorecard:
Step 1: Go to ibps.in, the official IBPS website.
Step 2: Select the "Results" or "CRP Specialist Officers" section.
Step 3: Search for "Result for Online Mains Examination for CRP-SPL-XV" or a similar link.
Step 4: Enter your date of birth, password, and registration number or roll number.
Step 5: Submit and check your scorecard and qualifying status.
Step 6: Download and print off copies for your records.
Direct link to check the result
IBPS SO Mains Result 2025: Details mentioned on scorecard
Candidate’s Name
Roll Number
Registration Number
Category (SC/ST/OBC/EWS/UR)
Section-wise Marks obtained
Total Marks
Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail)
Exam Name & Stage (IBPS SO Mains)
Cut-off Status (if applicable)
Official Instructions for next stage
Qualified candidates will now be called for the interview round.
IBPS SO Mains Result 2025: Vacancy details
Agricultural Field Officer (AFO) – 310 vacancies
Marketing Officer – 350 vacancies
Law Officer – 56 vacancies
IT Officer – 203 vacancies
HR/Personnel Officer – 10 vacancies
Rajbhasha Officer – 78 vacancies
Total Vacancies – 100