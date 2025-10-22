Viral Video: Karnataka Teacher Arrested For Assaulting Student Over Mobile Phone Use

Karnataka Teacher Arrested For Assaulting Student | X

Viral Video: A shocking incident from Karnataka's Chitradurga district has ignited widespread anger after a video went viral on social media. In the video, a young student was brutally beaten by a principal for using a mobile phone. As per the India Today report, the shocking act occurred at Shreeguru Thipperudraswamy's residential Veda school in Nayaknahatti village, where the accused Veeresh Hiremath allegedly slapped and kicked a Class 5 student for calling his grandmother.

In a reported incident, the nine-year-old boy had tried to call his family on a mobile phone, which infuriated the principal. The horrific video reveals the teacher beating up the child as the student begs in fear. The incident led to a swift public outcry and action by the authorities.

#Horrific In Karnataka’s Chitradurga district, a 9-year-old boy was brutally assaulted by the principal of a Sanskrit Vedic school in Nayaknahatti. The principal allegedly kicked and beat the child for calling his parents. pic.twitter.com/vvUvsVdHZD — The Dalit Voice (@ambedkariteIND) October 22, 2025

According to the India Today report, after the video went viral, Hiremath was manhunt by police after he escaped to Kalaburagi following the attack. He was later tracked and arrested. The authorities have asserted that a thorough probe is in progress, and tough action will follow against the accused based on the provisions of the law.

In the meantime, the traumatised student has been withdrawn from the institution and a transfer certificate given. The incident has reopened debates regarding child safety and the necessity for stronger control in educational institutions, especially within residential and religious schools. Authorities have promised that all required steps will be taken to ensure such incidents do not happen in the future and ensure the accountability of school management and staff.

Netizens reactions

As soon as the video went viral on social media, netizens filled the comment section with their opinions. One user commented, "The way the child is crying calling Guruji...he is not capable to be called Guruji, such a henious act. we don't find such acts in madarasa for sure."