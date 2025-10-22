UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 532 Positions Opens; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025 | ucobank.in

UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: UCO Bank has opened applications for Apprenticeship positions. Qualified applicants can submit applications online at UCO Bank's official website, ucobank.in. This recruiting drive will fill 532 positions inside the organisation.

UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Important dates

1. Notification release date: 21st October 2025

2. Registration window open date: 21st October 2025

3. Last date to apply: 31st October 2025

4. Last date to make payment: 5th November 2025

5. Admit card date: 7-10 days before exam date

6. Exam date: 9th November 2025

UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are:

a. Educational qualification: Aspirants should hold a graduate degree from a recognised university/institution certified by the Government of India or its regulatory agencies. Applicants should have finished graduation and received Mark Sheets and Provisional/Final Degree Certificates from the University/Institute/College on or after April 1, 2021.

b. Age limit: The applicant's age should be between 20 and 28 years as on October 1, 2025, i.e. an applicant must have been born between October 2, 1997 and October 1, 2005 (inclusive).

Read the official notification here

UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The registration fee is ₹800/- for General, OBC/EWS, and ₹400/- for PwBD categories. The charge should be paid online.

UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern

The UCO Bank Apprentice 2025 exam will be conducted in a bilingual format — English and Hindi. The test will consist of four sections: General/Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude, and Quantitative Aptitude. Each section will have 25 questions carrying 25 marks, making a total of 100 questions and 100 marks overall.

Direct link to apply

UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Selection process

Aspirants will be selected through an online test. The online test will consist of 100 questions and a maximum score of 100. The exam lasts one hour and is administered in either English or Hindi. The merit list will be drawn state and category-wise. Those who pass the test will be assigned to states and categories in descending order based on their written scores.