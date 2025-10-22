 Mizoram Board Exam 2026: Class 10 & 12 Datesheet Announced; Check Practical Exam Schedule Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMizoram Board Exam 2026: Class 10 & 12 Datesheet Announced; Check Practical Exam Schedule Here

Mizoram Board Exam 2026: Class 10 & 12 Datesheet Announced; Check Practical Exam Schedule Here

MBSE has released the Mizoram Board Exam 2026 schedule. Class 12 exams start Feb 9 and Class 10 from Feb 19. Practical exams will be held in early Feb. Students must check mbse.edu.in for updates.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 01:19 PM IST
article-image
Mizoram Board Exam 2026 | Canva

Mizoram Board Exam 2026: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has announced the timetable for the class 10 (HSLC) and 12 (HSSLC) board exams. Class 12 examinations will commence on February 9, 2026, with class 10 exams beginning on February 19.

Mizoram Board Exam 2026: Check full schedule here

Mizoram Class 10 (HSLC) Date Sheet 2026

19-Feb: MIL: Hindi, Manipuri, Mizo, Nepali, Bengali, Alternative English

FPJ Shorts
Bhagwant Mann Fake MMS Video: BJP's Tajinder Bagga Targets Arvind Kejriwal, Suspects Ex-Delhi CM's Role Behind Leak
Bhagwant Mann Fake MMS Video: BJP's Tajinder Bagga Targets Arvind Kejriwal, Suspects Ex-Delhi CM's Role Behind Leak
Mira Road Violence: 65 Booked After Violent Clash Over Parking In Dachkul-Pada, Several Injured & 30 Autos Damaged
Mira Road Violence: 65 Booked After Violent Clash Over Parking In Dachkul-Pada, Several Injured & 30 Autos Damaged
Fact Check: Did Cristiano Ronaldo Donate $2 Million To Humanitarian Aid In Gaza?
Fact Check: Did Cristiano Ronaldo Donate $2 Million To Humanitarian Aid In Gaza?
Maharashtra Hit-And-Run Case: 3 Killed, 1 Injured As Unidentified Vehicle Hits Them On Akola Highway
Maharashtra Hit-And-Run Case: 3 Killed, 1 Injured As Unidentified Vehicle Hits Them On Akola Highway

24-Feb-26: English

2-Mar: Social Science

6-Mar: Science

11-Mar: Mathematics

16-Mar: Home Science, Introductory Information Technology, Commercial Studies, Civics & Economics

MBSE Class 12 (HSSLC) Time Table 2026

9-Feb: English

13-Feb: M.I.L. (Mizo / Hindi / Nepali)

18-Feb: Political Science, Public Administration, Business Studies, Physics

23-Feb-26: History, Chemistry, Accountancy

27-Feb: Sociology

5-Mar: Education, Psychology, Business Mathematics

9-Mar: Economics, Biology

12-Mar: Geology, Geography

16-Mar: Computer Science (T), Home Science (T)

Read Also
SSC CHSL Exam 2025: Self-Slot Selection Begins Today; Exam Starts From November 12
article-image

Note: The timetable issued is definitive in nature. However, any unplanned holiday announced by the MBSE chairman afterwards may result in modifications to the exam date. Students slated to take part in the board test next year should keep an eye on the official website and be in touch with their respective institutions for exam-related changes.

Mizoram Board Exam 2026: Practical exam dates

The Mizoram board will hold practical exams for HSLC and HSSLC in February. The Class 10 Home Science and Science topics exam will be held on February 11, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The Mizoram Board 12th practicals for Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science, Geography, and other courses will take place on February 2 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Mizoram Board Exam 2025: Overview

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) released the scores of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2025 in April. The exams held in February and March yielded a pass rate of 76.68%. 18,946 students took the exam, and 14,527 passed. A total of 107 schools throughout the state had a perfect 100% pass rate.

The Mizoram HSSLC results were released on May 6 this year. The examinations were held between February 14 and March 13.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mizoram Board Exam 2026: Class 10 & 12 Datesheet Announced; Check Practical Exam Schedule Here

Mizoram Board Exam 2026: Class 10 & 12 Datesheet Announced; Check Practical Exam Schedule Here

US President Donald Trump Softens H-1B Visa Shock, But Student Caps Will Affect The Future Flow Of...

US President Donald Trump Softens H-1B Visa Shock, But Student Caps Will Affect The Future Flow Of...

SSC CHSL Exam 2025: Self-Slot Selection Begins Today; Exam Starts From November 12

SSC CHSL Exam 2025: Self-Slot Selection Begins Today; Exam Starts From November 12

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Date Extended Till October 31;...

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Date Extended Till October 31;...

North Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts At...

North Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts At...