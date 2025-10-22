Mizoram Board Exam 2026: Class 10 & 12 Datesheet Announced; Check Practical Exam Schedule Here

Mizoram Board Exam 2026 | Canva

Mizoram Board Exam 2026: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has announced the timetable for the class 10 (HSLC) and 12 (HSSLC) board exams. Class 12 examinations will commence on February 9, 2026, with class 10 exams beginning on February 19.

Mizoram Board Exam 2026: Check full schedule here

Mizoram Class 10 (HSLC) Date Sheet 2026

19-Feb: MIL: Hindi, Manipuri, Mizo, Nepali, Bengali, Alternative English

24-Feb-26: English

2-Mar: Social Science

6-Mar: Science

11-Mar: Mathematics

16-Mar: Home Science, Introductory Information Technology, Commercial Studies, Civics & Economics

MBSE Class 12 (HSSLC) Time Table 2026

9-Feb: English

13-Feb: M.I.L. (Mizo / Hindi / Nepali)

18-Feb: Political Science, Public Administration, Business Studies, Physics

23-Feb-26: History, Chemistry, Accountancy

27-Feb: Sociology

5-Mar: Education, Psychology, Business Mathematics

9-Mar: Economics, Biology

12-Mar: Geology, Geography

16-Mar: Computer Science (T), Home Science (T)

Note: The timetable issued is definitive in nature. However, any unplanned holiday announced by the MBSE chairman afterwards may result in modifications to the exam date. Students slated to take part in the board test next year should keep an eye on the official website and be in touch with their respective institutions for exam-related changes.

Mizoram Board Exam 2026: Practical exam dates

The Mizoram board will hold practical exams for HSLC and HSSLC in February. The Class 10 Home Science and Science topics exam will be held on February 11, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The Mizoram Board 12th practicals for Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science, Geography, and other courses will take place on February 2 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Mizoram Board Exam 2025: Overview

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) released the scores of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2025 in April. The exams held in February and March yielded a pass rate of 76.68%. 18,946 students took the exam, and 14,527 passed. A total of 107 schools throughout the state had a perfect 100% pass rate.

The Mizoram HSSLC results were released on May 6 this year. The examinations were held between February 14 and March 13.