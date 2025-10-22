 SSC CHSL Exam 2025: Self-Slot Selection Begins Today; Exam Starts From November 12
SSC CHSL Exam 2025: Self-Slot Selection Begins Today; Exam Starts From November 12

The Commission unveiled the self-slot selection method which will begin between October 22 and October 28, 2025. The SSC has changed the exam date for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) recruiting.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 12:48 PM IST
SSC CHSL Exam 2025: The Staff Selection Committee (SSC) has changed the exam date for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) recruiting. The examination for 3131 Group C positions will commence on November 12. Previously, the tests were slated to be held between September 8 and 18.

The official notification states that Tier 1 of the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSLE) 2025 will begin on November 12, 2025. As part of its candidate-friendly initiative, the commission has introduced the option for candidates to select their examination city, date, and shift based on their preference. To use this facility, candidates must log in to the candidate portal and choose their preferred city (from the three options provided during the application process), along with their exam date and shift.

SSC CHSL Exam 2025: Self-Slot Selection

In addition to declaring the amended date, the Commission unveiled the self-slot selection method. It will let applicants select their chosen exam city, date, and shift.

Aspirants must check the commission's website between October 22 and October 28. They may pick one of the three cities listed in their application. They also need to choose their chosen exam date and shift. The official notice further states that people who choose regional languages may have limited date and shift possibilities.

SSC CHSL Exam 2025: How to select choices?

To select the preferred slot, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in

Step 2: Next, log in using their registration number and password, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, choose the option for slots and then select the preferred slot date and time.

Step 4: Now, save the same after reviewing it carefully and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

SSC CHSL Exam 2025: What if the preferred slot is already filled?

If all of the available spaces are filled, the Commission will choose one on a best-effort basis. However, exact dates or shifts are not guaranteed. Aspirants must select their slots carefully. No changes are permitted after submission. During the specified time frame, you must specify the day, city, and shift. Those who do not decide between October 22 and October 28 will be considered ineligible for the exam.

