 Navi Mumbai Civic Model Draws Global Interest As Students From Singapore, Germany And Estonia Visit NMMC Headquarters For Study Tour
Navi Mumbai Civic Model Draws Global Interest As Students From Singapore, Germany And Estonia Visit NMMC Headquarters For Study Tour

Students from Singapore, Germany and Estonia visited the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) headquarters this week as part of an international study tour to understand the city’s innovative urban projects and civic management systems.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 10:05 PM IST
article-image
International student delegations from Singapore, Germany and Estonia visit NMMC headquarters to study Navi Mumbai’s urban planning and sustainable civic initiatives | X - @NMMConline

Singapore Management University Delegation Briefed on Civic Systems

A 20-member delegation from Singapore Management University, facilitated by the Reliance Foundation Institute of Education and Research, visited the NMMC headquarters on Wednesday, where they were welcomed by Municipal Secretary Chitra Bawiskar.

The civic advisory team briefed the students on key initiatives, including water supply management, sewage treatment, solid waste collection and processing, wastewater recycling, daily cleanliness operations, pollution-control measures, welfare initiatives for sanitation workers, addiction-prevention campaigns and health services.

They were also shown projects such as converting construction and demolition waste into paver blocks, measures for plastic-free city efforts, textile-waste recycling and prospective facilities for generating electricity from dry waste and biogas from wet waste.

Students From Germany and Estonia Explore NMMC Model

Similarly, on December 10, over 40 school students from Germany and Estonia, visiting through Ryan International School, toured the NMMC headquarters and interacted with officials to learn about the city’s unique civic model.

Visitors Praise Navi Mumbai's Sustainable Urban Planning

Students from all three countries said they were impressed by Navi Mumbai’s distinct urban planning and the wide range of sustainable and people-centric initiatives that set the city apart from many others in India.

