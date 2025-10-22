SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Date Extended Till October 31; Details Here

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025 | ssc.gov.in

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025: The Staff Selection Commission decided to extend the application deadline for SSC Constable Recruitment 2025. The application date has been extended to October 31, 2025. Applicants who wish to submit their applications for Constable (Executive) Male and Female in the Delhi Police Examination, 2025, can do so directly through the SSC's official website, ssc.gov.in.

"Notice of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2025 inviting aspirants to fill up Online Application Forms during the period from 22-09-2025 to 21-10-2025 (23:00 hours) was published on the website of the Commission on 22.09.2025. It has been decided to extend the last date till 31.10.2025 [upto 23:00 hours] for filling up Online Application Form of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2025," the official notice reads.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruiting campaign will fill 7565 positions inside the organisation. In addition to caste-based reservations, 376 positions are set aside for ex-serviceman commandos, and 285 positions are designated for male ex-servicemen. Those selected will be paid according to Pay Level-3, which ranges from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fee is Rs. 100/-. Women applicants, aspirants from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Ex-servicemen (ESM) who are qualified for reservation, are excused from paying the fee. Fees can be paid online via BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or with Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit Cards.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Aspirants aged 18 to 25 may apply. Applicants must have passed at least a class 12 or intermediate level exam.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The recruitment procedure consists of three phases: a written examination, a physical efficiency test, and a medical examination. The written exam is planned to take place between December 2025 and January 2026.