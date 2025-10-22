 North Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts At ner.indianrailways.gov.in; Check Selection Process Here
North Eastern Railway (NER) has started online application for the Apprentice positions. This recruiting campaign will fill 1104 positions within the organisation. Aspirants should pay a processing fee of Rs 100.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 10:41 AM IST
article-image
North Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 | ner.indianrailways.gov.in

North Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: North Eastern Railway (NER) has started accepting applications for Apprentice positions. Those who qualify can submit applications online at NER's official website at ner.indianrailways.gov.in. The deadline to apply is November 15, 2025.

North Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruiting campaign will fill 1104 positions within the organisation. The post-wise breakup is:

1. Mechanical Workshop/ Gorakhpur: 390

2. Signal Workshop/ Gorakhpur Cantt: 63

3. Bridge Workshop /Gorakhpur Cantt: 35

4. Mechanical Workshop/ Izzatnagar: 142

5. Diesel Shed / Izzatnagar: 60

6. Carriage & Wagon /lzzatnagar: 64

7. Carriage & Wagon / Lucknow Jn: 149

8. Diesel Shed / Gonda: 88

9. Carriage & Wagon /Varanasi: 73

10. TRD Varanasi: 40

North Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Applicants should have finished the specified qualification of High School/10th with a minimum of 50% marks and ITI in the notified trade on the date of notice, i.e., 16.10.2025. Those who apply for the position must be between the ages of 15 and 24 as of October 16, 2025.

North Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The applicants will be chosen based on a merit list created by averaging the percentage of marks received by aspirants in both the Matriculation [with a minimum of 50% (aggregate) marks] and the ITI examination, with equal weightage given to both.

North Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Documents required

Those who are tentatively chosen for Document Verification will be called to Gorakhpur based on the information submitted in their application form, and they will be required to bring a copy of their online application, a medical certificate in the prescribed format, four passport-sized photographs, and all of their original certificates and testimonials for verification.

North Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Aspirants would have to pay a processing fee of Rs 100. SC/ST/Divyang (PwBD)/Female candidates are exempted from paying the processing fee. The charge should be paid online.

