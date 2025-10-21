CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Registration Window Closes Soon; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

CSIR UGC NET December 2025 | csirnet.nta.nic.in

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon finish the online application period for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET (December) Examination 2025. Aspirants can apply for the exam at CSIR NET's official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Important dates

The application window will conclude on October 24, 2025. The deadline to pay the fee is October 25, 2025. The adjustment window will be open from October 27 to 29, 2025. The exam will be held on December 18 in two shifts: 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm.

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Application fees

Candidates in the general category must pay a fee of Rs 1150, while General-EWS/OBC(NCL)* must pay Rs 600, and SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/Third Gender must pay Rs 325.

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates applying must be Indian citizens. The upper age limit for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) is 30 years as of October 1, 2025, while there is no age limit for candidates applying for the Assistant Professor post or Ph.D. admission.

Educational qualifications: General/Unreserved/EWS candidates must have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in their Master’s degree or equivalent from a recognised university. Candidates belonging to OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)/SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender categories must have at least 50% marks. Students currently in the final year of their Master’s degree or awaiting results are also eligible to apply. Additionally, candidates holding a four-year bachelor’s degree must have scored a minimum of 75% marks or an equivalent grade.

Read the official notification here

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: How to apply?

To register, applicants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CSIR NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the CSIR NET Dec 2025 registration link, avialble on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register themselves and then proceed with the application process.

Step 4: Next, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit the form.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply

What is the Joint CSIR-UGC NET (December) Examination 2025?

The notification states: "The exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for 'award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor', 'appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.' and 'admission to Ph.D. only' in Indian universities and colleges through Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode."