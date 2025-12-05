IIT Bombay’s Techfest To Host India’s First International Humanoid Summit In December 2025

Mumbai: Techfest, IIT Bombay: Asia’s science and technology festival, presented by Marsh Mclennan and powered by IDFC First Bank, announces India’s first International Humanoid Summit, scheduled from 22 to 24 December 2025. The event will bring together more than seven humanoid robots from Austria, China, Hong Kong and India, performing live on one stage for the first time in the country.

Attendees will see live demonstrations by humanoids, tech exhibits, expert panels featuring voices in robotics, and discussions on the role of humanoids in defence, healthcare, disaster response, education and industrial automation.

Humanoid Summit Line-up

The summit will feature humanoids from India and abroad:

Unitree G1 – Unitree Robotics – Austria (Modified by Montanuniversität Leoben)

A humanoid built for movement, research use and task execution.

Booster T1 – Booster Robotics – China

A humanoid designed for precision, responsiveness and autonomous operations.

RIA – Machani Robotics – India

A speaking humanoid with facial expressions for interaction and communication.

Eagle 7.0 – Eagle Robot Labs – India

A humanoid created for learning, STEM use and robotics training.

Eagle 8.0 – Eagle Robot Labs – India

A humanoid built for student learning, demonstrations and robotics concepts.

Spaceo Pro – Muks Robotics – India

A humanoid designed for manufacturing support and automation tasks.

Spaceo M1 – Muks Robotics – India

A humanoid engineered for operational assistance, workflows and industrial use.

“Humanoids inspire an Atmanirbhar Bharat, shifting dreams from coding to creating,” said Mr. Prajwal Talwalkar, Event Manager, Techfest IIT Bombay.

Event Details:

📅 22–24 December 2025

📍 IIT Bombay Campus

Registration is open at techfest.org.

The event is free and open to all. For queries or information, the Techfest team is available to assist.