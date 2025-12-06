Frames Film Festival 2025 Unveils Theme 'Kirdaar' At Energetic Pre-Event Celebration In Nerul |

Nerul: The Frames Film Festival 2025 pre-event celebration wrapped up on an inspiring note with the dramatic unveiling of its theme for the 23rd edition ‘Kirdaar’.

The announcement, greeted with loud cheers and palpable excitement at SIES College of Arts, Science and Commerce (Autonomous), Nerul, emerged as the emotional high point of the day.

Event Inaugurated by College Leadership

Principal Dr. Koel Roychowdhury inaugurated the event along with HOD Mithun Pillai, emphasising the festival’s spirit of collaboration.

“Frames has always been about creativity, teamwork, and student initiative. This year’s theme beautifully captures the essence of what filmmaking truly stands for,” Dr. Koel said.

Mithun Pillai echoed the sentiment, adding, “‘Kirdaar’ reminds us that every role whether on screen or behind it shapes the story. It’s a tribute to the many hands and minds that make cinema possible.”

‘Kirdaar’ Celebrates Cinema’s Unsung Heroes

This year’s theme goes beyond the conventional idea of “characters” on screen. ‘Kirdaar’ celebrates the countless individuals whose creativity, skill, and passion silently power every film from behind the scenes.

While actors and producers typically take the spotlight, the theme honours the often-overlooked writers, cinematographers, editors, technicians, and crew members who bring stories to life.

By choosing “Kirdaar,” Frames aims to spotlight these invisible storytellers and celebrate the collaborative craft that defines cinema.

Student-Driven Flea Market Adds Vibrance

The pre-event also marked the inauguration of the festival’s Flea Market, which opened at 11:15 a.m.

The student-led initiative showcased creative entrepreneurship through stalls such as Zain’s Story Crochet Store, With Love Soundarya, Allure Nails, Odeon Skincare, Urban Chill, Pristine Perfume, and Inori Tarot Readings.

The vibrant setup drew steady footfall, creating a festive atmosphere throughout the day.

Musical Performances Energise the Celebration

A standout attraction was the performance by Mayur Raj Music, whose experimental style and textured arrangements mesmerised the audience. Known for reinventing familiar tunes, the band delivered an immersive set blending energy, emotion, and innovative soundscapes.

The excitement continued with a high-powered performance by the Freelancers Band

Yash Gaikwad (vocals)

Amitabh Godane (keyboard)

Prabhat Gaikar (guitar)

Yash Malusare (drums)

Their mix of romantic hits, trending numbers, and rock–pop–blues elements had the crowd singing along. A rap segment and a tribute to the late singer KK received enthusiastic applause.

Dance Performance and Committee Address Conclude Event

At 4:18 p.m., a visually striking dance performance took centre stage, drawing cheers from the audience.

As the performances concluded, the Frames core committee addressed the gathering, expressing gratitude to the creative team, dancers, and volunteers for their tireless efforts. Their remarks underscored months of preparation and the shared excitement for the festival ahead.

Pre-Event Ends on a Powerful Note

With the unveiling of ‘Kirdaar’, the pre-event concluded on a powerful and emotional note setting a vibrant, thoughtful, and celebratory tone for the main festival to come.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/