Mumbai News: BMC’s Malad Malvani Health Training Centre To Serve 3.5 Lakh Residents From December 6

Mumbai, Dec 05: A new Civic Health Training Centre at Malad Malvani will begin operations on 6 December 2025, providing primary healthcare services to around 3.5 lakh residents of Mumbai’s western suburbs. The centre is expected to strengthen local healthcare access and ease the burden on major municipal hospitals.

Inauguration Details

The centre will be inaugurated by Deputy Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban District, Mangalprabhat Lodha, with Maharashtra’s Minister of Information Technology and Cultural Affairs and Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban District, Shri Ashish Shelar, also in attendance.

Staff Strength and Services

A team of 35 doctors, staff, and trainees from Seth Gordhandas Sunderdas Medical College and R. E. S. Memorial Hospital will operate the centre under the Community Medicine Department.

Outpatient services — including general medicine, women’s health, dermatology, dentistry, and tuberculosis — will run from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm, with a daily capacity of 250–300 patients. In the near future, the centre will also implement an advanced Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) as staff strength increases.

Facility Infrastructure

The five-storey facility includes spacious waiting areas, specialised outpatient services, a library, public health museum, vaccination rooms, and a research centre. Patients requiring advanced care will be referred to nearby municipal hospitals.

Community Outreach & Health Awareness

In addition to medical services, the centre will host health awareness programmes, medical camps, training sessions, special health days, rallies, street plays, and community initiatives in collaboration with local NGOs.

