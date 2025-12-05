Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO Speeds Up 100-Hectare ‘International Educity’ At Panvel; E-Tendering Begins, MoUs Signed With Global Universities

CIDCO begins land development and e-tendering for International Educity near Navi Mumbai Airport with global university participation | File Image

Navi Mumbai, Dec 05: CIDCO has accelerated land development and begun the e-tendering process for its proposed International Educity at Kundevahal in Panvel, a 100-hectare project designed to bring world-class foreign university campuses to Navi Mumbai.

Envisioned as part of CIDCO’s Centre of Excellence (COE) initiative, the Educity will integrate global-standard education, healthcare, sports, and skilling facilities in one location.

‘One-of-Its-Kind’ Project with Global University Cluster

CIDCO Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Vijay Singhal described the Educity as a “ground-breaking initiative” that will enable Indian students to learn from leading international universities and foster a knowledge-driven, multicultural academic environment.

“Our focus is on ensuring timely completion. The International Educity will be a landmark initiative featuring a unique cluster of over 10 international universities in one place — one of its kind in the country,” he said.

MoUs Signed with Five International Institutions

On June 14, CIDCO and the Government of Maharashtra signed MoUs and Letters of Intent with five global institutions — University of York, University of Aberdeen, University of Western Australia, Illinois Institute of Technology, and Istituto Europeo di Design (IED) — paving the way for them to establish campuses in Navi Mumbai.

Airport-Proximity and Infrastructure Advantage

Spread across 100 hectares and located just 3–4 km from the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, the Educity site is strategically connected to the Multi-modal Corridor, Samruddhi Highway, Mumbai–Pune Expressway, Aero-City, NAINA, and Kharghar Corporate Park.

CIDCO is levelling the land in four parcels for phased allotment, and work on Part-1 and Part-2 — covering 50 hectares — along with 45-metre and 30-metre approach roads is underway. Once ready, the complex will have direct 45-metre road access from NH 348 (NH-4B) via JNPT Road.

Also Watch:

Metro Connectivity in Pipeline

CIDCO is also planning Metro Line M-24, which will link the Navi Mumbai International Airport with Panvel Railway Terminus, extending to NAINA and connecting the proposed Aerocity and Educity to strengthen direct mass-transit access.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/