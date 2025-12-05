'Missing Being There': Supriya Sule Sends Warm Wishes To Jay Pawar And Rutuja On Their Wedding In Bahrain

Supriya Sule Sends Warm Wishes To Jay Pawar And Rutuja On Their Wedding In Bahrain | X/@supriya_sule, File Image

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule congratulated her nephew, Jay Pawar, on his wedding held in Bahrain and expressed sadness over missing his big day.

She posted a message on X, sharing a video of the celebrations where Jay and bride Rutuja Patil can be seen dancing alongside Ajit Pawar and other family members.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The caption read: ‘Jay Ki Baraat! Best wishes to Jay and Rutuja as they begin a beautiful new journey together. Missing being with the kids in Bahrain today.’

A Grand Yet Intimate Destination Wedding

Jay Pawar, son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar, tied the knot with Rutuja Patil in an opulent destination wedding in Bahrain.

Despite the Pawar family’s political stature, the wedding was an intimate affair, with invitations extended to only around 400 guests from the Pawar and Patil families.

Recent Pawar Family Celebrations Continue

The Bahrain ceremony came soon after the November 30 wedding of Yugendra Pawar and Tanishka Kulkarni at the Jio World Centre, BKC which was attended by the entire Pawar clan, including Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar, Sunetra Pawar, Parth Pawar and Jay.

The back-to-back events highlighted that despite political differences between the Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions, family occasions continue to bring them together.

Earlier, Jay and Rutuja also visited Sharad Pawar to seek his blessings.

Who Is Jay Pawar?

Jay Pawar is the younger son of Ajit Pawar and MP Sunetra Pawar. Unlike other politically active members of the Pawar family, he maintained a low public profile until the NCP split in 2023.

According to The Print, Jay was earlier involved in managing the family’s businesses in Dubai. Post-split, he played a visible role during key election cycles campaigning for his mother in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and supporting his father during the state assembly polls.

Who Is Rutuja Patil?

The bride, Rutuja Patil, holds a Bachelor of Design degree from Los Angeles. She briefly worked with Adfactors PR before joining her father Pravin Patil’s ElevateEdge Consulting Group, which handles digital political communication and social media management.

According to media reports, Rutuja's father’s firm contributed in the campaign strategies of Ajit Pawar and Sunetra Pawar during the 2024 elections.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/