IndiGo Crisis: Mumbai Flyer Endures 13-Hour Nightmare After 2 Flight Cancellations, Misses Family Wedding & Seeks Accountability

Anger and frustration reigned supreme at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Domestic Airport (CSMDA) as the IndiGo crisis entered its third day. Weary fliers, some of whom had been standing at the airline’s counter outside Terminal 1 for more than 24 hours, expressed feelings of abject helplessness amid cancellations and delays, which are likely to persist for a week | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Dec 05: I had a family wedding at Coorg, so booked a flight from Mumbai to Mangalore for 4th December. On the 3rd night, I did web check-in and got the boarding pass also. Late at night, I got a message that the flight was cancelled.

Helpline Calls, No Response For Hours

Tried calling their call centre number — constant engage. Another number connected and kept me on wait for almost 1 hour 20 minutes, with every 12 minutes of continuation message to hold on. After hard requests and convincing, the executive transferred our bookings to Bengaluru from Mangaluru.

Reached Airport at Dawn — Only for Flight to Be Cancelled Again

Reached the airport at 2 a.m. for the 4.40 a.m. flight. Luggage checked in and boarding pass issued. Then the waiting game started. We kept on checking the board for flight status, and it kept on ticking more minutes. Finally, after strong arguments by fellow passengers, the airline informed that the flight had been cancelled around 9.45 a.m.

Rebooking Given — But With Fresh Luggage Process Stress

When enquired how they would help us reach our destination, they first played around, then agreed to change a second time to Kunoor. But to get this change over, the luggage that had been checked in first needed to be collected and rechecked. It was a horrible task. Anyhow, managed the same, running from pillar to post.

Second Flight Also Cancelled After Hours of Waiting

Again waiting game starts — second round to be played — wait, wait and wait. Finally, the 10.35 a.m. flight to Kunoor was cancelled at 3 p.m.

So ran again to go and collect the checked-in luggage.

Chaos at Baggage Area: “Bags Were Everywhere Like Garbage”

It was a scene at the baggage terminal worth remembering for a lifetime.

Only one luggage belt operational, catering to luggage of cancelled flights, other airlines’ flights, domestic and international — all on one belt. Total chaos, just chaos.

I have never seen so many bags strewn around like garbage — bags, bags and just bags of all destinations scattered everywhere. And the poor passengers had to go scouting, searching for their baggage. Another 120 minutes to collect baggage.

I have only to ask the Aviation Ministry, Airlines CEO:

1. What was our fault?

2. Who is to be held responsible for:

a. Mental agony suffered

b. Physical harassment by running from pillar to post

c. Missing the functions we were waiting for since years — a function that happens once in a lifetime

d. Who will reimburse me for my hotel, safari, and vehicle booking?

Did I pay so much to travel or to undergo such harassment?

Who will answer my questions?

