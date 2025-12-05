IndiGo Crisis: 75-Yr-Old Woman Waits Hours For Luggage Without Medicines At Mumbai T2 Airport

Mumbai: Stranded passengers wait to enquire at an IndiGo airlines counter at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, in Mumbai, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. IndiGo's operations crumbled as pilot-rostering issues continued to force large scale flight cancellations -- over 400 on Friday -- and many passengers have been stranded for as long as three days at airports | (PTI Photo)

Mumbai, Dec 05: When IndiGo’s nationwide operational meltdown began disrupting flights earlier this week, thousands of passengers were caught in chaos across the country. Among them was a 75-year-old woman whose ordeal at Mumbai’s Terminal 2 gained attention after her daughter shared a distressed post on X. Thankfully, the woman has now reached home safely, but her experience reflects the scale of frustration travellers are facing.

A mother’s long, exhausting wait

In her post on X, Punita Toraskar wrote that her elderly mother, suffering from mild Parkinson's had been waiting at T2 since noon, and even by 4:42 pm, she still hadn’t received her luggage. The situation was more alarming because the 75-year-old flying to Mangaluru needed to take her medicines but was stuck waiting on an empty stomach, stranded amid the airport chaos.

My mother is at T2 airport since 12 today . It’s 16.42 as I write this post and she has not yet got her luggage .



A 75 year old who has to take medicines is on an empty stomach right now at T2 . @IndiGo6E quit the business you do not know to operate https://t.co/pMYr3spIph — Punita Toraskar (@impuni) December 5, 2025

She just reached home . — Punita Toraskar (@impuni) December 5, 2025

Toraskar’s post quickly resonated with passengers across India who have been struggling with severe delays, cancellations, and a complete breakdown of communication from India’s largest airline.

My mother was supposed to fly to Mangaluru today at 1400 . Till today morning Indigo did not send a single message saying that the flight will be cancelled . Infact they checked in , went through security and now they have been told that the flight is cancelled .… https://t.co/d1rjYv6d5B — Punita Toraskar (@impuni) December 5, 2025

IndiGo’s crisis deepens nationwide

IndiGo is currently grappling with one of the biggest operational crises in its history. Nearly 900 flights have been cancelled since Tuesday, triggered by a mix of staff shortages and the airline’s struggle to adapt to stringent new crew duty regulations.

Passengers at major airports — Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata — are facing hours-long queues, mounting delays, and skyrocketing airfares as alternative flight options shrink. Hotels are filling up, tempers are rising, and social media is flooded with frustration.

IndiGo has issued public apologies and claims it is rebooting its systems and schedules to stabilise operations. But for many travellers like Toraskar’s mother, the damage is already done.

Despite the turmoil, Punita confirmed later that her mother had finally reached home safely, a small relief in a week of aviation chaos.

