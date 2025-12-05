 Navi Mumbai Hosts IPS Conference With 2,640 Dentists; AI And Digital Dentistry Take Centre Stage
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai Hosts IPS Conference With 2,640 Dentists; AI And Digital Dentistry Take Centre Stage

Navi Mumbai Hosts IPS Conference With 2,640 Dentists; AI And Digital Dentistry Take Centre Stage

Artificial intelligence, digital dentistry, and next-generation rehabilitation technologies took centre stage as over 2,600 dentists from across the country gathered in Navi Mumbai for the 53rd National Conference of the Indian Prosthodontic Society (IPS).

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 06:59 PM IST
article-image
Over 2,600 dentists attend IPS National Conference in Navi Mumbai showcasing AI-driven digital dentistry advances | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 05: Artificial intelligence, digital dentistry, and next-generation rehabilitation technologies took centre stage as over 2,600 dentists from across the country gathered in Navi Mumbai for the 53rd National Conference of the Indian Prosthodontic Society (IPS).

The four-day event is showcasing how AI-driven diagnostics, advanced digital workflows, and precision prostheses are transforming the future of prosthodontic care.

Conference Begins With Pre-Conference Learning Sessions

The four-day event began on Thursday with pre-conference sessions featuring intensive learning opportunities, where leading national and international experts presented new research, advanced techniques, and innovations shaping the future of dental rehabilitation.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Govandi Residents Seek Metro Line 1 Extension To Vashi Via Mankhurd For Better Connectivity
Mumbai News: Govandi Residents Seek Metro Line 1 Extension To Vashi Via Mankhurd For Better Connectivity
Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO Speeds Up 100-Hectare ‘International Educity’ At Panvel; E-Tendering Begins, MoUs Signed With Global Universities
Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO Speeds Up 100-Hectare ‘International Educity’ At Panvel; E-Tendering Begins, MoUs Signed With Global Universities
Navi Mumbai Air Pollution Crisis Sparks Outrage: Citizens’ Group Questions ‘Clean City’ Award, Files Strong Memorandum
Navi Mumbai Air Pollution Crisis Sparks Outrage: Citizens’ Group Questions ‘Clean City’ Award, Files Strong Memorandum
'LoPs Not Invited To Official Dinner For President Putin,' Says Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh
'LoPs Not Invited To Official Dinner For President Putin,' Says Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh

Record Participation This Year

Organising Secretary Dr Parmeet Banga said a record 2,640 delegates have registered for this year’s conference, along with a significant number of trade partners participating in the all-India scientific congregation.

“A total of 53 pre-conference courses were conducted on December 4, 2025. A galaxy of international and national speakers will be delivering lectures throughout the four-day conference,” Dr Banga said.

Inauguration and Keynote Guest

The inauguration ceremony on December 5 featured Director of ACTREC, Kharghar, and renowned head and neck onco-surgeon Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi as the Chief Guest.

Prosthodontics: Transforming Function and Confidence

Organising Chairman Dr Gaurang Mistry highlighted the vital role of prosthodontics in restoring oral function, helping individuals regain proper chewing, speaking ability, and overall dental health through crowns, bridges, dentures, and implants.

“It also enhances facial appearance and confidence by creating natural-looking teeth and correcting bite issues. This specialty contributes significantly to long-term oral health by preventing further damage, maintaining jaw structure, and improving overall quality of life,” he said.

Awareness Campaigns and Government Support Initiatives

Dr Mistry added that IPS is conducting awareness camps across the country to educate people on the importance of prosthodontic care and its impact on quality of life.

“In Karnataka, we have received financial support from the state government for implants through government hospitals. We will soon work toward securing similar support in Maharashtra,” he said.

Research Presentations and Exhibition Spread

During the conference, over 105 faculty members and 250 students will present their research papers. Additionally, more than 120 stalls have been set up by machine and tool manufacturers and suppliers, offering the latest technological solutions for practitioners.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Family Planning: BMC Data Shows 96 Per Cent Sterilisation By Women, Only 4 Per Cent By Men...
article-image

Shift Toward AI in Prosthodontics

According to Dr Banga, the field is now moving rapidly toward artificial intelligence. “With emerging technologies, prosthodontics will witness significant transformation in the coming years,” he said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

EuroSchool Student Rhea Kundapur Sets Guinness World Record For Fastest 100 Metres On Two-Wheel...

EuroSchool Student Rhea Kundapur Sets Guinness World Record For Fastest 100 Metres On Two-Wheel...

Mumbai News: Govandi Residents Seek Metro Line 1 Extension To Vashi Via Mankhurd For Better...

Mumbai News: Govandi Residents Seek Metro Line 1 Extension To Vashi Via Mankhurd For Better...

Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO Speeds Up 100-Hectare ‘International Educity’ At Panvel; E-Tendering...

Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO Speeds Up 100-Hectare ‘International Educity’ At Panvel; E-Tendering...

Navi Mumbai Air Pollution Crisis Sparks Outrage: Citizens’ Group Questions ‘Clean City’ Award,...

Navi Mumbai Air Pollution Crisis Sparks Outrage: Citizens’ Group Questions ‘Clean City’ Award,...

Mumbai News: BMC’s Malad Malvani Health Training Centre To Serve 3.5 Lakh Residents From December...

Mumbai News: BMC’s Malad Malvani Health Training Centre To Serve 3.5 Lakh Residents From December...