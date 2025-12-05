Mumbai Family Planning: BMC Data Shows 96 Per Cent Sterilisation By Women, Only 4 Per Cent By Men Over 3 Years

BMC data shows women leading family planning in Mumbai, with men making up only 4% of sterilisation procedures | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, Dec 05: In Mumbai, women are leading the way in family planning, while men continue to show reluctance, according to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Health Department. Over the past three years, only 4% of sterilisation procedures were performed on men — totalling 1,467 — compared to 33,338 procedures on women, accounting for 96% of the total.

Family Welfare Programme Statistics

Under the Central Government’s Family Welfare Programme, the Health Department has implemented various initiatives to promote population control in the city. Between 2022-23 and 2024-25, a total of 34,805 male and female sterilisation surgeries were successfully conducted across the Mumbai metropolitan area.

Misconceptions and Awareness Initiatives

Executive Health Officer Dr Daksha Shah said that sterilisation is a highly effective method of population control, but widespread misconceptions and fears have historically limited participation. Ongoing awareness campaigns, however, have gradually encouraged more people to consider the procedure.

Other Contraception Methods Used

In addition to sterilisation, the Health Department provided 10,175 women with Antara contraceptive injections, while 61,353 women received Copper-T devices. Over the three-year period, 32,070 individuals opted for traditional contraception methods, and 56,000 women were given contraceptive pills.

Campaign to Promote Male Participation

As part of efforts to encourage male participation, the BMC organised the Male Sterilisation Fortnight from November 21 to December 4, 2025. The campaign’s theme this year was: “A dream of a healthy and happy family is possible only with men’s participation.” During the fortnight, 24 men underwent sterilisation surgery, compared to 18 in 2024 and 20 in 2023, showing a slight but steady increase.

Also Watch:

Monetary Benefits for Sterilisation

To further incentivise participation, the BMC provides monetary benefits to sterilisation beneficiaries. Men who undergo the procedure receive ₹1,451, while women receive ₹250. Beneficiaries from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities receive ₹600. These measures aim to promote shared responsibility in family planning and increase male involvement in population control initiatives.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/