Mamta And Madhusudan Agrawal Foundation Sets Guinness World Record For Highest Number Of Knee Screenings In 24 Hours |

The Mamta and Madhusudan Agrawal Foundation, led by philanthropist Madhusudan Agrawal vice chairman and co-founder of Ajanta Pharma and honorary consul of the Republic of Uganda set a Guinness World Records title for conducting the highest number of knee screenings in 24 hours. The record was officially certified by Ms. Sonia Ushirogochi, Guinness World Records adjudicator from Japan, in Mumbai on Friday.

Mass Screening Across Underserved Communities

Medical teams worked continuously to screen 512 patients from underserved communities across Maharashtra. The initiative was part of the foundation’s 'Pain-Free Maharashtra' campaign and followed an intensive screening drive from November 27–28, 2025, in Risod, Washim district one of the economically challenged regions in the state.

Free Joint-Health Evaluations

The event was held after a week-long free joint-health screening camp in Risod, identifying patients needing knee or hip replacement while offering mobility and gait evaluations. Every patient recommended for surgery will have the operation fully funded by the foundation. This initiative strengthens early diagnosis and access to joint care across underserved regions.

Philanthropist’s Vision and Commitment

Speaking about the initiative, Agrawal said achieving a Guinness World Record is an honour, but the true success lies in reaching people who often have no access to specialised joint care. “At 70, I consider it my responsibility to give back meaningfully. This initiative reflects our commitment to ensuring mobility, dignity, and better health for every citizen—regardless of financial background. I am deeply grateful to our doctors, volunteers, and partners who worked tirelessly to make this historic milestone possible,” he said.

Raising Awareness on Joint Health

Agrawal added that the true significance of this achievement lies in highlighting joint health challenges faced by underserved communities. “With Pain-Free Maharashtra, we aim to build awareness, encourage early care, and support people in maintaining mobility and dignity.”

Guinness Adjudicator’s Remarks

Ms. Ushirogochi said Guinness World Records is proud to support and recognise initiatives advancing health whether through preventive care, awareness, or promoting community wellbeing. “I am honored to present this certificate today, which exemplifies helping humanity and making the world a better, healthier place,” she added.

Major Healthcare Pledge

To mark his 70th birthday, Agrawal has pledged Rs 70 crore to enhance healthcare access across rural Maharashtra, especially for people suffering from chronic joint conditions.

Foundation’s Ongoing Impact

The Mamta and Madhusudan Agrawal Foundation has conducted 214 free medical camps, reaching more than 39,000 people with subsidised joint replacements, cancer surgeries, chemotherapy, cataract surgeries, artificial limbs, ENT procedures, dialysis sessions, and paediatric orthopaedic corrective treatments. Agrawal has also created the Sanjeevani Mamta Hospital in Mumbai, supports cultural preservation, and is a long-time practitioner of vipassana meditation.

Awards and Recognition

Agrawal has been honoured with Uganda’s Diamond Jubilee Medal, the Consular of the Year award, the ABL Business Innovator Award, and multiple national recognitions for social service.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/