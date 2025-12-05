 EuroSchool Student Rhea Kundapur Sets Guinness World Record For Fastest 100 Metres On Two-Wheel Roller Skates
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiEuroSchool Student Rhea Kundapur Sets Guinness World Record For Fastest 100 Metres On Two-Wheel Roller Skates

EuroSchool Student Rhea Kundapur Sets Guinness World Record For Fastest 100 Metres On Two-Wheel Roller Skates

The school highlighted that Rhea discovered her interest in skating through their co-curricular programme, ASPIRE, which offers specially curated sessions in sports and performing arts to empower children to explore their skills and interests.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 08:35 PM IST
article-image
EuroSchool Student Rhea Kundapur Sets Guinness World Record For Fastest 100 Metres On Two-Wheel Roller Skates |

Rhea Kundapur, a Grade 8 student from EuroSchool, Airoli, Navi Mumbai, created a Guinness World Record for the fastest 100 metres on roller skates using two wheels. She completed the feat in 20.22 seconds in Belgaum, Karnataka, on October 24, 2025. This follows her earlier Guinness World Record for the fastest 100 metres on inline skates, clocked at 11.21 seconds a few years ago.

Discovering Her Passion Through School Programmes

The school highlighted that Rhea discovered her interest in skating through their co-curricular programme, ASPIRE, which offers specially curated sessions in sports and performing arts to empower children to explore their skills and interests. Focused training, mentorship, a nurturing environment, and support from the school helped her strengthen her skating abilities. Rhea has also participated in basketball and football competitions.

Principal’s Pride and School Support

FPJ Shorts
IndiGo Crisis: CEO Pieter Elbers Issues First Statement, Shares When Normality Will Return – Video
IndiGo Crisis: CEO Pieter Elbers Issues First Statement, Shares When Normality Will Return – Video
New Dad Vicky Kaushal Buys Swanky ₹3.20 Crore Lexus Days After Welcoming Baby Boy With Katrina Kaif — VIDEO
New Dad Vicky Kaushal Buys Swanky ₹3.20 Crore Lexus Days After Welcoming Baby Boy With Katrina Kaif — VIDEO
Bizarre Scenes! Women's Big Bash League Match Abandoned After Heavy Roller Crushes Ball Into Pitch, Leaving Irreparable Hole
Bizarre Scenes! Women's Big Bash League Match Abandoned After Heavy Roller Crushes Ball Into Pitch, Leaving Irreparable Hole
Mumbai News: Govandi Residents Seek Metro Line 1 Extension To Vashi Via Mankhurd For Better Connectivity
Mumbai News: Govandi Residents Seek Metro Line 1 Extension To Vashi Via Mankhurd For Better Connectivity

Speaking about Rhea’s achievement, Geeta Agarwal, principal of EuroSchool Airoli, said, “We are proud of Rhea’s accomplishment. She embodies discipline, determination, curiosity, and confidence—the values we cultivate in all our learners. Our balanced schooling approach helps students discover strengths and pursue passions with confidence. Rhea’s success shows what can be achieved with proper guidance and opportunities.”

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: 12 Booked For Using Dead Man’s Identity To Fraudulently Obtain CIDCO Plot In...
article-image

Parental Support and Dedication

Rhea’s mother, Rupali, shared that her daughter began skating on her school track and, with dedication, rose to international success. “With support from her coach, teachers, school, and my encouragement, she kept pushing her limits. Her hard work led to this extraordinary milestone: a Guinness World Record. From a simple beginning to a world record, her journey proves that dreams come true with passion and support,” she said.

EuroSchool’s Widespread Impact

EuroSchool, affiliated with either the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) or the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), has campuses across Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Surat. The network serves over 30,000 students with 1,800 educators, more than 1,000 digital classes, and a wide range of facilities.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

EuroSchool Student Rhea Kundapur Sets Guinness World Record For Fastest 100 Metres On Two-Wheel...

EuroSchool Student Rhea Kundapur Sets Guinness World Record For Fastest 100 Metres On Two-Wheel...

Mumbai News: Govandi Residents Seek Metro Line 1 Extension To Vashi Via Mankhurd For Better...

Mumbai News: Govandi Residents Seek Metro Line 1 Extension To Vashi Via Mankhurd For Better...

Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO Speeds Up 100-Hectare ‘International Educity’ At Panvel; E-Tendering...

Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO Speeds Up 100-Hectare ‘International Educity’ At Panvel; E-Tendering...

Navi Mumbai Air Pollution Crisis Sparks Outrage: Citizens’ Group Questions ‘Clean City’ Award,...

Navi Mumbai Air Pollution Crisis Sparks Outrage: Citizens’ Group Questions ‘Clean City’ Award,...

Mumbai News: BMC’s Malad Malvani Health Training Centre To Serve 3.5 Lakh Residents From December...

Mumbai News: BMC’s Malad Malvani Health Training Centre To Serve 3.5 Lakh Residents From December...