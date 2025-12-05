EuroSchool Student Rhea Kundapur Sets Guinness World Record For Fastest 100 Metres On Two-Wheel Roller Skates |

Rhea Kundapur, a Grade 8 student from EuroSchool, Airoli, Navi Mumbai, created a Guinness World Record for the fastest 100 metres on roller skates using two wheels. She completed the feat in 20.22 seconds in Belgaum, Karnataka, on October 24, 2025. This follows her earlier Guinness World Record for the fastest 100 metres on inline skates, clocked at 11.21 seconds a few years ago.

Discovering Her Passion Through School Programmes

The school highlighted that Rhea discovered her interest in skating through their co-curricular programme, ASPIRE, which offers specially curated sessions in sports and performing arts to empower children to explore their skills and interests. Focused training, mentorship, a nurturing environment, and support from the school helped her strengthen her skating abilities. Rhea has also participated in basketball and football competitions.

Principal’s Pride and School Support

Speaking about Rhea’s achievement, Geeta Agarwal, principal of EuroSchool Airoli, said, “We are proud of Rhea’s accomplishment. She embodies discipline, determination, curiosity, and confidence—the values we cultivate in all our learners. Our balanced schooling approach helps students discover strengths and pursue passions with confidence. Rhea’s success shows what can be achieved with proper guidance and opportunities.”

Parental Support and Dedication

Rhea’s mother, Rupali, shared that her daughter began skating on her school track and, with dedication, rose to international success. “With support from her coach, teachers, school, and my encouragement, she kept pushing her limits. Her hard work led to this extraordinary milestone: a Guinness World Record. From a simple beginning to a world record, her journey proves that dreams come true with passion and support,” she said.

EuroSchool’s Widespread Impact

EuroSchool, affiliated with either the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) or the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), has campuses across Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Surat. The network serves over 30,000 students with 1,800 educators, more than 1,000 digital classes, and a wide range of facilities.

